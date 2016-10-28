23°
Endangered turtles settle in at zoo in hope they will breed

Keagan Elder
| 27th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
GOING WELL: Taronga Zoo senior keeper Adam Skidmore hopes the 16 Bellinger River snapping turtles at the zoo will one day breed.
AFTER a horror blow to the population of Bellinger River snapping turtles in 2015 a small group has settled at Taronga Zoo to start a new breeding program.

A newly discovered disease dealt a devastating blow to the population of turtle species only found in the Bellinger River.

It is thought up to 90% of the small population of 1200 to 4000 turtles were wiped out by the disease at the start of 2015.

The disease was found to cause severe internal organ damage and blindness.

In a bid to repopulate the species, Taronga Zoo senior keeper Adam Skidmore said seven females and nine males were transported to the Sydney zoo in April this year.

"They have been here since just before autumn started,” he said.

"We're optimistic that we can establish a successful breeding group here to ultimately raise and release hatchlings back into the Bellinger River. The turtles are settling in well and we've started to see mating between pairs as the weather gets warmer.

"For us, it's a long-term project. Each day they're here, they're becoming more relaxed.”

Adam said the turtles typically started to lay eggs at this time of year, although none had been laid so far.

He said it was not uncommon for the Bellinger River snapping turtles to miss out on a year of breeding, even in the wild, as their behaviour was influenced by a number of environmental factors.

Taronga veterinarians will conduct ultrasounds on the turtles later this month to determine if any females are carrying eggs.

"There are very few mature turtles remaining in the wild, so this group at Taronga has a vital role to play in rebuilding the population,” Adam said.

An emergency response team from Taronga and the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage was formed to investigate the event and co-ordinate the rescue of a group of healthy turtles to establish an insurance population.

The 16 turtles were placed in quarantine at Western Sydney University before moving to a purpose-built quarantine facility at Taronga in April. The turtles have been screened for the disease on multiple occasions since, with all results coming back negative.

Researchers will continue to investigate the factors leading up to the breakout of the disease in an effort to understand its exact nature and cause.

"It's clear the turtles had not been exposed to this particular pathogen before. For a disease to wipe out 90% of the population, it had to be something entirely new to the species,” Dr Karrie Rose, lead researcher from the Australian Registry of Wildlife Health, said.

While the disease has not reappeared since last year's outbreak, researchers continue to monitor the remaining turtles and other wildlife in the Bellinger River catchment system.

"This species is completely conservation dependant. There could be as few as 200 individuals remaining in the wild, so they really need our help,” Dr Rose said.

