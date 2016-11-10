27°
Olympian to serve as Rally Australia ambassador

10th Nov 2016 4:30 AM
Recently retired Olympic triathlete Emma Moffatt will serve as the ambassador of Kennards Hire Rally Australia starting next week.
Recently retired Olympic triathlete Emma Moffatt will serve as the ambassador of Kennards Hire Rally Australia starting next week.

TRIPLE Olympian triathlete Emma Moffatt will tackle an exciting new sport following her recent retirement when she appears as the official ambassador for Kennards Hire Rally Australia next week.

Moffatt, who grew up in Woolgoolga, will use her position as one of the region's most famous sporting products to help promote the FIA World Rally Championship event and the natural attractions of the Coffs Coast.

The rally runs on 17-20 November, based in Coffs Harbour, and will be the closing round of this year's 13-country championship.

Moffatt, 32, will be a special guest at many of the rally's main activities, including the Rally Show and Ceremonial Start in the Coffs Harbour mall next Thursday, the Destination NSW Super Special Stage at the Jetty precinct, the Flooded Gums spectator park for the final stage on Sunday and the podium presentation celebrations back in Coffs Harbour that afternoon.

Moffatt will also take her first ride in a rally car on Thursday, experiencing first-hand the driving skills and bravery that make the WRC one of the world's most thrilling motorsports.

The Gold Coast-based athlete ended her professional career at the Island House Triathlon in the Bahamas late last month, after finishing sixth in her event at the Rio Olympics, contesting the London Olympics in 2012 and scoring bronze in Beijing in 2008. She won the ITU Triathlon World Championships in 2009 and 2010.

"I'm really excited to be the new ambassador. For me it's a totally different sport to triathlon and I think the skill the drivers have is so different to triathlon," she said.

"It's a very new challenge and hopefully the start of something that I'll enjoy. I don't think I'll actually be a rally car driver, but I think I'll enjoy having a ride when I'm there.

"I grew up in Woolgoolga and I've heard of the rally before and I know it's run there in the beautiful bushland. I hope this will be an opportunity to help the world see the beauty of the Coffs Coast. It's a beautiful place.

"There's no place like home and wherever I go in the world I get asked what's my favourite place and it is Woolgoolga. The Coffs Coast has so much to offer.

"Hopefully the rally draws people in and shows off the beautiful bushland and what the Coffs Coast has to offer."

Rally Australia Chairman Ben Rainsford welcomed Emma Moffatt to her new role, in which she succeeds 2015 Ambassador and champion ironwoman Courtney Hancock.

"As a three-time Olympic triathlete and bronze medallist and two-time world champion, Emma is an outstanding product of the Coffs Coast's healthy outdoor lifestyle," Mr Rainsford said.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia kicks off on Thursday, November 17 with a free Rally Show and Ceremonial Start in the Coffs Harbour CBD from 4pm.

From Friday 75 crews from overseas and Australia tackle 313km of competition stages, before the finish on Sunday afternoon back in Coffs Harbour.

Spectating highlights include the Destination NSW Super Special Stage beside the Coffs Harbour waterfront on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are on sale through www.rallyaustralia.com.au and ticketek.com.

TRIPLE Olympian triathlete Emma Moffatt will serve as the official ambassador for Kennards Hire Rally Australia next week.

