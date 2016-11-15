Emma Moffatt flies flag for Coffs rally

AS EMMA Moffatt brings her triathlon career to an end she was nominated to fly the flag for Rally Australia.

Moffatt grew up at Woolgoolga and despite now living on the Gold Coast, still calls it home.

She said she hoped this year's Kennards Hire Rally Australia would draw in a big crowds so people could enjoy the stretch of NSW coastline she so fondly remembers.

"Hopefully it draws people in and the rally shows off the beautiful bushland and what the Coffs Coast has to offer,” she said.

Moffatt said she was excited to be selected as this year's ambassador of the rally as it offered something far different from the sport she made a career of.

"It is a sport that is extreme, it's really scary and I think that it's amazing the drivers put themselves through so much and come so close to life and death situations,” she said.

With Moffatt now retired from triathlons, she said it would be highly unlikely she world turn to the sport of rally driving.

"I don't think I will actually be a rally car driver but I think I will enjoy having a ride when I'm down there,” she said.

In the build up to the Coffs Coast round of the World Rally Championship, Moffatt sat passenger in Courtney Hancock's rally car. She said it was a scary experience but felt safe with Hancock behind the wheel.