Dying wish a step nearer

Keagan Elder
| 10th Oct 2016 6:00 PM
DYING WISH: Talya Godin, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer, wants to sit in her tranquil garden before she dies.
TALYA Goding is dying.

She was told she had six months left, a year at a push or two at the furthest stretch.

At just 25, the Sandy Beach woman said she was scared to be facing her own mortality so soon.

Her dying wish is simply to have a garden, where she can escape from the sadness she faces and make the most of her time remaining.

Talya was diagnosed with the rare hereditary familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) gene in 2010 which made her prone to number of cancers.

In 2012 she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. An aggressive tumour the size of a watermelon sits just under her ribs.

Both her father and one-year-old sister died from cancer as a result of the FAP gene.

Mostly house bound, Talya is limited in finding ways to enjoy her final moments.

Talya and her husband, Russell, recently moved into their new Sandy Beach home and started to plan her dream garden.

"Sometimes it gets depressing being in these four walls,” she said. "That's why I wanted a garden, somewhere I could escape.”

Talya used to frequent the Coffs Harbour botanic garden and especially spent time in the Asian-themed garden.

"I said to Russ I always wanted a Japanese garden. I wanted it to be a little private oasis,” she said.

Work has now started on the garden, but it is a struggle for Talya and Russell to fund it. Only Russell is able to work and Talya has not been able to withdraw her superannuation.

To help out, Russell set up a Gofundme page about six months ago. To date it had raised more than $8000, more than half of the $15,000 target.

This allowed for dirt to be laid, a pond to be dug and a fence and bench to be built.

Talya thanked every donor for their support and wished she could repay them. If you would like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/ GardenForTalya.

cancer, fap gene, sandy beach, terminal illness

Talya Godoing was told she had six months left, a year at a push or two at the furthest stretch.

