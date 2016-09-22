Dutch tourist advertising for Aussie man to marry

HER name is Kate and she wants a date.

Actually, she wants more than that.

The 19-year-old Dutch tourist is looking for love and an Aussie man to marry.

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Kate has been in Australia for a year and she would really like to stay (and who can blame her?!).

So the current Coffs Harbour resident has created a Facebook page: "Kate wants a date" in a bid to find love and become an Australian citizen.

"I'm not looking for a visa, I'm looking for love," she says in a post on her Facebook page.

She wants to find an Aussie - between 20 and 27 years old - to stay with for the rest of her life.

"I've always been interested in the country life, cowboys and horses...I have a dream to be an Australian citizen, to have a good job, to have my own property."

The attractive brunette describes herself as a "nice, sweet, loyal, down to earth girl" that is fun to be around.

Kate is also every man's dream girl listing her interests as fishing, cooking and camping.

She says she also likes the outdoors and isn't afraid to get her hands dirty.

So it is no surprise the horse riding enthusiast has been inundated with offers since going live with her Facebook page on September 20.

More than 8000 have commented on the Facebook post in which Kate introduces herself and outlines her plight.

Many have also posted pics and propositions to Katie on her page.

Kate also says her inbox is "blowing up".

But so far there have been no public replies from Kate on the offers, prompting some to question if she is authentic.

In September 2015, video of a supposedly pregnant French tourist looking for the father of her unborn child went viral.

>> Pregnant French tourist seeking father of child is a hoax

The video of "Natalie Amyot" standing on a Sunshine Coast beach, pleading with residents to help her find the man she met at a nightclub in Mooloolaba was shared around the world.

But the video was quickly revealed to be a hoax.

Kate has been contacted for comment. But our message has undoubtedly joined thousands of others.