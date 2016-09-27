24°
News

Dutch tourist advertising for Aussie man to marry

Alexia Purcell
Keagan Elder
and | 22nd Sep 2016 10:30 AM Updated: 5:10 PM
LOVE WANTED: Dutch traveller Kate, who lives at Woolgoolga, is looking for the man of her dreams.
LOVE WANTED: Dutch traveller Kate, who lives at Woolgoolga, is looking for the man of her dreams.

UPDATE: NO DUTCH courage is needed to approach this Coffs Coast bachelorette, who took to social media in the hunt for love.

Kate, who chose not to give out her last name, has lived in Woolgoolga on and off for about a year after she came to Australia on a working holiday.  

The 19-year-old traveller grew up in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and said she wanted to stay in the Australia and find the man of her dreams.  

She turned to Facebook in the hunt for love and created the Kate wants a date page to find a man aged 20 to 27 to spend the rest of her life with.  

"I have had messages from girls, but I'm not open to that," Kate said.  

Kate said she always dreamed of one day living in Australia because of its wild country and hoped to one day marry a cowboy.  

"We don't have country things like that over there (in Holland), that's why I wanted to come to Australia," she said.  

Kate said her dream of marrying a cowboy, who lived a quiet life, was formed after childhood holidays to America.  

She had grown up with horses and had a keen interest in rodeo riding.  

Kate said she would be open to other men, even if they were not cowboys and would be willing to travel.  

She described herself as "a nice, sweet, loyal, down-to-earth girl" who was fun to be around and liked an outdoors lifestyle on her Facebook page.  

Since it went live on September 20, Kate had received more than 8000 messages from possible suitors.  

Kate said she was yet to find time to sit and sort through the flood of messages but planned to pick a couple of hopefuls soon.  

She found her story had gone national but refuted claims she was just doing it for a visa.  

"It's a part of what I want in life," she said.  

COWBOY WANTED: Kate dreams of one day marrying an Aussie cowboy.
COWBOY WANTED: Kate dreams of one day marrying an Aussie cowboy.

EARLIER: HER name is Kate and she wants a date.

Actually, she wants more than that.

The 19-year-old Dutch tourist is looking for love and an Aussie man to marry.

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Kate has been in Australia for a year and she would really like to stay (and who can blame her?!).

So the current Coffs Harbour resident has created a Facebook page: "Kate wants a date" in a bid to find love and become an Australian citizen.

"I'm not looking for a visa, I'm looking for love," she says in a post on her Facebook page.

She wants to find an Aussie - between 20 and 27 years old - to stay with for the rest of her life.

"I've always been interested in the country life, cowboys and horses...I have a dream to be an Australian citizen, to have a good job, to have my own property."

The attractive brunette describes herself as a "nice, sweet, loyal, down to earth girl" that is fun to be around.

Kate is also every man's dream girl listing her interests as fishing, cooking and camping.

She says she also likes the outdoors and isn't afraid to get her hands dirty.

So it is no surprise the horse riding enthusiast has been inundated with offers since going live with her Facebook page on September 20.

More than 8000 have commented on the Facebook post in which Kate introduces herself and outlines her plight.


Many have also posted pics and propositions to Kate on her page.

Kate also says her inbox is "blowing up".

But so far there have been no public replies from Kate on the offers, prompting some to question if she is authentic.

In September 2015, video of a supposedly pregnant French tourist looking for the father of her unborn child went viral.

>> Pregnant French tourist seeking father of child is a hoax

The video of "Natalie Amyot" standing on a Sunshine Coast beach, pleading with residents to help her find the man she met at a nightclub in Mooloolaba was shared around the world.

But the video was quickly revealed to be a hoax.

Kate has been contacted for comment. But our message has undoubtedly joined thousands of others.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour, dutch, facebook, love, marriage, tourist

