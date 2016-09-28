Dumping tosses costs on charities and rates

FED UP: Lifeline's warehouse manager Marc Hutchinson and retail co-ordinator Jo Anne Auston are frustrated at the amount of rubbish dumped at the Toormina store.

ILLEGAL dumping has caused headaches for many residents on the Coffs Coast and now Coffs Harbour City Council has launched a covert operation to catch culprits.

But even those who rely on donated goods are having to deal with bags of rubbish dumped on a near daily basis.

Lifeline retail co-ordinator Jo Anne Auston said the Toormina store on Hi Tech Dr was a dumping hot spot and she was concerned after bags dumped outside the store were set on fire.

Ms Auston said goods dumped in the store's outside bins at the weekend were often vandalised and left strewn about as people scoured for usable pieces before it was sorted.

"Weekends are the worst (for dumping) because there's nobody around,” she said.

Ms Auston said the vast majority of goods dropped at the store were deemed rubbish and were unable to be sold.

She said most deliveries in the bins were made up of between 70% and 80% rubbish and they would often find dirty nappies, old baby clothes with vomit on them, and even prawn shells.

In one instance a kitten was even found dumped in a box at the store's bins.

Ms Auston said there was a definite correlation between an increase in tip prices and the rate of dumping instances.

"We do find whenever the tip fees go up the amount of unusable stuff left on our doorstep does too,” she said.

But Ms Auston said the store had bags dumped on a "daily occurrence”.

She noticed dumping mostly occurred at the weekend when the store was unmanned.

Ms Auston said goods were often vandalised at this time and would cost the store's volunteers hours of their time.

"Sometimes it's an hour or two of of cleaning up before they even do any work,” she said.

"They're not volunteering to clear up other people's mess.

"You do lose faith in humanity.”

Lifeline warehouse manager Marc Hutchinson said he was most disappointed at people who would steal from the bins.

He urged people who had valuable goods to donate them to the store during opening hours.

Coffs Harbour City Council's acting group leader sustainable places, Robert Percival, said dumping was prolific on the Coffs Coast.

To counter the issue, the council had started covert surveillance around known dumping spots.

Mr Percival said the costs of clearing up illegally dumped rubbish was passed on to ratepayers.

"The rest of the community are paying,” he said.

Mr Percival said an on-the-spot fine of $2000 for an individual or $4000 for corporations could be issued.

He said the tip fees were associated with the high level of waste processing, which was the best in NSW.

To report cases of illegal dumping, phone Coffs Harbour City Council on 66484000.