Duke St extension to close as CBD work continues

THE Duke St extension will be closed to traffic from Monday, September 26, while work on the project is completed.

Road closures and partial closures will take place throughout construction of new intersections at both the Harbour Dr and Duke/Vernon St ends of the extension.

During this time footpaths will also be temporarily relocated.

Coffs Harbour City Council said traffic controllers and signs would be in place, and motorists and pedestrians would be asked to follow the directions provided.

The partially completed extension of Duke St was temporarily opened to traffic in July to provide a bypass of the CBD during the construction of the Harbour Dr/Gordon St intersection, which opened to traffic on September 1.

The extension is part of long-term planning to form a CBD ring road system to ease traffic congestion and make the streets more pedestrian-friendly.

Landscaping and interpretive displays of Coffs Harbour's history are also planned for the extension.

The extension works are due to finish mid-November, weather permitting, after previously being planned for completion in October.