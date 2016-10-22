Drugs and firearms seized in Coffs Coast raid

POLICE seized drugs and firearms when a search warrant was executed at Bowraville this week.

On Thursday about 1.30pm officers executed a search warrant at a property on North Arm Rd.

During the search, police will allege to have located 92 cannabis plants, cannabis leaf, a firearm with ammunition and other drug paraphernalia.

All items were seized and will undergo forensic examination.

Officers attached to Mid North Coast Local Area Command arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene and took him to Bowraville Police Station.

He was issued a field court attendance notice for with cultivate prohibited plant indictable quantity, possess prohibited drug, unauthorised possession of firearm, not keep firearm safe, possess ammunition without a licence or permit.

He is due to appear at Macksville Local Court on Wednesday, November 16.