Driver sought by police after pursuit

17th Oct 2016 11:11 AM
PURSUIT: Police need your help to find a driver involved in a highway chase.
PURSUIT: Police need your help to find a driver involved in a highway chase.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate the driver of a car that was involved in a police pursuit at Woolgoolga.

On Friday, Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol were travelling south on the Pacific Highway near Woolgoolga when they saw a Queensland-registered Holden Commodore travelling in excess of the speed limit around 12am.

Police said the pursuit was terminated due to the way the Commodore was being driven.

It is alleged the sedan was involved in a number of fail to pay for petrol offences between Friday, July 22 and Monday, July 25 from Queensland to Coffs Harbour.

Police would like to speak to a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The man depicted in the images is described as being of Caucasian appearance, brown hair, of medium build.

The Commodore has Queensland registration plates of 276ETY.

Police are urging anyone who knows the whereabouts of this man to contact police via Crime Stoppers.

Topics:  highway patrol pacific highway police pursuit woolgoolga

Coffs Harbour highway patrol hope the public can help identify the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a police pursuit near Woolgoolga.

