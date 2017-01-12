Doors are closing for the final time

SAD FAREWELL: Quality Meat Mart has seen its final days in Woolgoolga.

TURNING over the closed sign for one last time, Quality Meat Mart have finished up their time serving the Woolgoolga community.

After more than 32 years of supplying the town with high class butchered meat, due to multiple reasons, the butchery has seen it's final days.

Opening in October of 1984, Barry Carter started the business and his son, Jon Carter later took over.

Barry Carter said butchering was Jon's lifestyle and was going to be his life but due to an old injury needing immediate attention and changes in Woolgoolga business he's unable to do so any more.

"It's very sad to have to close the doors when you've put so much into it after all that time,” Barry said.

"It was a heart wrenching decision,” Jon said.

Jon Carter plans to focus on his health and spend time with his two children.

Today is the final day the butchery will be open to the public.

"I would like the community to really give some thought to supporting your local industries who have been here for years,” said Barry.