Don't risk children's lives this summer

The Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report 2016 revealed that in 59% of backyard drowning deaths, supervision was completely absent.

WITH children under five most at risk of drowning this summer, the importance of active adult supervision of young children in backyard pools is the message being driven home.

Royal Life Saving, which has launched a campaign with Masterchef's Matt Preston, has highlighted the dangers of everyday distractions including checking the oven, answering the doorbell, taking a phone call or even going to the bathroom.

The Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report 2016 has revealed that in 59% of backyard drowning deaths, supervision was completely absent.

In 6% an older sibling was left to supervise younger children.

Michael Ilinsky, Royal Life Saving NSW Operations Manager, put it simply that supervised children don't drown.

"Never leave children unsupervised around the pool. If you are required to leave the pool area take your children with you and don't leave children in the care of older siblings.”

Andrew Fraser, Member for Coffs Harbour, said the campaign is also a timely reminder for property owners to ensure pools and spas are on the NSW Swimming Pool Register.

"The number of compliant pools on the register in NSW has increased significantly this year, which is very encouraging,” he said.