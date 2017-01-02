DON'T MISS: What's on around Coffs & Clarence

Veteran Irish comedian Jimeoin returns to the North Coast in January on his Renonsense Man tour.

MARK your diary! Here is your comprehensive list of all the upcoming events taking place on the Coffs Coast and Clarence region.

GINGER MEGGS EXHIBITION: Make a beeline to the Bunker Cartoon Gallery on Coffs Harbour's City Hill for the Ginger Meggs exhibition celebrating 95 years of adventures for the red-headed Aussie rogue and the cartoonists who have chronicled his adventures. On show daily until January 29, 10am-4pm.

NICKLEBY VS BLAZE: Round up the grand kids and book seats for mystery and magic with magicians Nickleby vs Blaze at C.ex Coffs at 11am on January 5, Nickleby the Magician is billed as a top children's entertainer and this show brings together two magicians to do battle with magic tricks and illusions The show is free but tickets are limited and bookings essential.

SCREENWAVE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: Walk the red carpet for the official opening of the 2017 Screenwave International Film Festival at Coffs Harbour's Jetty Theatre, 6pm for 7pm screening of Sonita, 18+ after party at Element Bar. (SWIFF Jan 4-28)

MACLEAN MACMARKETS: Trawl for finds among the trash, treasure and car boots at the Maclean MacMarkets in River St, Maclean from 8am on Saturday January 7. Maclean Scottish Band, vintage cars, children's street art, buskers, market stalls, jumping castle.

CAMP CREATIVE: Learn new skills, practise existing skills, brush up old skills, meet new people, perform and play at Bellingen's annual Camp Creative from January 9-13. Five days of creative fun which offers 70 courses in the visual and performing arts. www.campcreative.com.au

PARTY IN THE PARK: Party in the Park from 6-8pm on January 12, at Bellingen's Maam Gaduying Park, opposite Bellingen Memorial Hall. An evening of music, dance and song which is part of the 30th annual Camp Creative week of events, Food available to buy.

JIMEOIN: Veteran Irish comedian Jimeoin returns to the North Coast in January on his Renonsense Man tour. Catch his adults only show at Yamba Bowling Club on Thursday, January 12, or C.ex Coffs at Coffs Harbour at 8pm on Friday January 13. Jimeoin transforms humdrum everyday life into witty, sometimes brilliant observational comedy.

ARTURUNGA'S SCULPTURE IN THE PARK FESTIVAL: Stroll through ArtUrunga's Sculpture in the Park Festival at Urunga's Morgo St Reserve on Sunday January 15. There will be more than 50 sculptures on display in Urunga's beautiful riverside park as well as live music on the outdoor stage, children's creative workshops and food and beverages available.

EMSLA EXHIBITION: There is plenty of life in Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery's EMSLA exhibition. On show until January 7, are the winner and finalists in the city's 2016 Eutick Memorial Still Life Award . Opening on January 13, is the Saltwater Freshwater Art Exhibition, showcasing the art of the Worimi, Birpal, Dunghutti and Gumbaynggirr communities of the Mid North Coast until February 17. The gallery opens 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday. Free admission.

HYUNDAI A-LEAGUE GAME: Grab your tickets for Coffs Harbour's first ever Hyundai A-League game at C.ex International Stadium on January 27. Newcastle United Jets will take on Melbourne City in Round 17 of the 2016/17 A League Season Tickets $10-$45.

AHA CUP DAY: Place your bets on AHA Cup Day on Sunday January 29 at Clarence River Jockey Club and celebrate Grafton's first race meeting of 2017. Mark your calendar for the Blues, Brews and BBQs Yamba Cup Day on Sunday, February 12.

CINEMA UNDER THE STARS: Outdoor big screen action will return to Grafton with Newcastle Permanent's free Cinema Under the Stars in Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton on Friday, February 3, from 5.30pm. Family friendly entertainment will be followed by the screening of Kung Fu Panda at sundown.