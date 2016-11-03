Don't miss out on the hidden message

TAKE YOUR PICK: Paper flowers ready for picking at the Woolgoolga Swimming Pool.

TAKE your pick of hundreds of beautiful hand-made flowers.

Last month, Woolgoolga came together for a Mental Health Awareness Month project.

Around 900 handmade paper flowers were collectively made by the community.

The time has come for the Woolgoolga public to come along and pick a handmade flower from Monday, November 7 to Friday, November 12.

Flowers are planted at the Woolgoolga Swimming Pool and will be available between pool opening hours.

Community Creations project founder, Fiona Bennell said the flowers have hidden messages in their leaves as a pick me up for the flower picker.

For a gold coin donation, locals and visitors are welcome to pick a flower of their choice.

All profits raised by the donations will go to headspace, who support youth mental health.

Community Creations sends out thanks to all the sponsors, schools, flower makers and helpers for participating, supporting and helping create the display.

For further information, visit Woolgoolga Community Creations on Facebook or call Fiona Bennell on 66540737.