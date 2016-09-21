Dominic's highland fling is for Outback

GOOD CAUSE: Dominic Gough training in the United Kingdom ahead of Sunday's Loch Ness marathon attempt to raise funds for the Jimmy Little Foundation.

A YOUNG Coffs Harbour runner has swapped the local sun-drenched beaches for the highlands of Scotland in a marathon charity effort.

Diggers Beach resident Dominic Gough has just arrived in the UK as he gets in some last-minute training for the iconic Loch Ness Marathon on Sunday.

The 19-year-old will tackle the gruelling 42km course to raise money for the Jimmy Little Foundation, a charitable organisation dedicated to improving health outcomes for indigenous communities in Outback Australia.

"It's my first ever marathon and the distance is a bit daunting but I've trained hard for it,” Dominic said.

"When I was younger I travelled a lot in remote areas of Australia and I really want to make a difference to the lives of people living in indigenous communities and raise awareness of the health challenges they face.”

The former Bishop Druitt College student plans to study medicine at Townsville's James Cook University next year and ultimately aims to be a doctor in Outback Australia.

Anyone wishing to help Dominic reach his $5000 fundraising target can visit www.gofundme.com/DomsMarathonEffort.