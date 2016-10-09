23°
News

DNA test results could be a game-changer for coastal emus

Clair Morton
| 9th Oct 2016 7:30 AM
THREAT: A coastal emu with chicks on Diggers Camp Road last year.
THREAT: A coastal emu with chicks on Diggers Camp Road last year. John Warrell

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE results of DNA testing to find out if the Clarence Valley's coastal emu is a different species to the inland emu could be a 'game changer' in terms of species preservation.

The birds are currently listed under state legislation as an endangered population, and despite a concentrated effort to protect them, annual surveys continue to show a decline.

Clarence Valley ecologist Greg Clancy said the DNA results could lead to the birds being listed under federal legislation, offering more opportunities for funding.

"Certainly they look different, but whether they're genetically different is another thing altogether,” he said. "The ones out west are a lot lighter in colour... but it's only natural that animals who live in shadier environments are going to be darker.”

Coastal emu protection is an issue that has been thrown back in the spotlight recently due to the commencement of work on the new Pacific Highway bypass at Tyndale.

In 2014, Clarence Environment Centre's John Edwards told The Daily Examiner he feared the chosen route, which cuts right through the local emu habitat, would spell the end for the endangered population.

Opponents of the route have all but given up now, he said.

"We've now had nearly 10 years of arguing and to be honest they've been totally intractable. I don't anticipate that we'll be able to change anything at is stage, unless workers are forced to for engineering purposes.

"It's difficult, because the native census done just recently shows a pretty significant drop in the emu population.”

Mr Edwards said that while their habitat ranges from Red Rock to Yamba and out to the Pacific Highway, the majority of the existing population appears to be camped out in cane farms at Palmers Channel, Taloumbi and Shark Creek.

"They're eating things like soy beans which is unnatural to them,” he said.

"We would love to just put up a fence so they can't cross the highway but it's not as simple as that.”

He added that the importance of maintaining the population all came down to balance.

"Everything in the ecosystem has a place and is interconnected,” he said.

"They say 99.9% of species ever occurred are now extinct. We don't need to hasten it if we can help it.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
'Unauthorised rave' at Glenugie under investigation

'Unauthorised rave' at Glenugie under investigation

AUTHORITIES will look to prosecute the organisers and host of an 'unauthorised' rave which took place in Glenugie over the long weekend.

Threat of shark attacks a beachside tourism risk

Clarence member Chris Gulaptis has called on firther action to protect beachgoers from the threat of shark attack.

Clarence MP writes letter to Premier calling for more shark action

Students to benefit from VET Student Loans: Hartsuyker

federal member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.01 April 2015Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Cowper MP said new VET Student Loans program is a "win-win"

Hundreds rally to raise awareness and celebrate diversity

Gold medallist wheelchair rugby Paralympian Rylee Batt was happy to see the event had grown at We Care Day in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, October 8.

We Care Day melted away preconcepetions in celebration of diversity

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Bridge could be closed for four months

The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

Drop-in sessions to gauge public opinion

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

AGED 70, the former Bee Gees singer has re-launched his solo music career with a new album released last Friday

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

What's on the small screen this week

Matthew Le Nevez stars are Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock.

AN AUSTRALIAN motor racing legend is remembered in two-part drama.

Simon Cowell beefs up security after robbery

Simon Cowell

Celebrities beef up security after Kim Kardashian robbed

&quot;Private Tranquil Setting&quot;

85 Korora Basin Rd, Korora 2450

House 3 2 4 $599,000

Are you looking for that private rural setting for the family yet close to Coffs CBD & beaches? Then this property is for you. Featuring 3 bedrooms with ensuite to...

Your tropical haven set in a private position!

40 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 $599,000 ...

Meticulous and feature packed this tasteful property is sure to impress those searching for an "as new" home. Be seduced by an inner city address, a private...

Experience a true sense of serenity...

15 Colonial Court, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $899,000 ...

Fulfill your dreams of relaxed tropical living in timeless, luxurious style. Secluded in a quiet cul-de-sac this unique home on 1.7 park like acres ensures peace...

Perfect location to relax and enjoy...

34 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This home is in the perfect location for a family. Only minutes walking distance to Korora's beautiful beaches, metres away from the school and minutes' drive...

Prime position...Lots of privacy...And a pool!

11 Jabiru Court, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Are you after a home in a great location with a wonderful sense of space? Slightly elevated, yet level and in a sought after neighbourhood the location will...

Seeking the idyllic country lifestyle, want peace and tranquillity yet still close to all the convenience of town...

19 Parkwood Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 6 $749,000

...then we have found the home for you! Set on approximately 3 acres, with State Forest as two of your boundaries, this appealing home will cater to all your needs...

Timeless secluded retreat - walk to beach...

84 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $969,000

This is beachside living on a grand scale. The expansive residence has been designed for an elegant, yet relaxed beachside lifestyle all just a few minutes walk...

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

102 Woolgoolga Creek Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 2 $629,000

This exceptional property of 2.28ha is the perfect place to raise a family, the kids could explore here from sunrise to sunset. Rarely do properties like this come...

Absolutely nothing to do...but enjoy!

20/5 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $389,000

Start packing those boxes, this is the one you've been waiting for! Whether you're looking to downsize and simplify your life, or you're starting out and seeking...

A lazy, luxurious beachside life awaits!

26 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000 ...

Discover the pleasures of living right in the midst of the tightly held Sapphire Beach community when you make this property your own! Where else can you stroll to...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start