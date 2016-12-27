29°
Diver captures turtle chomping on a jellyfish

Matt Deans
27th Dec 2016 11:30 AM

IDEAL diving conditions off the Coffs Coast are providing amazing encounters with marine life.

Garry Kennedy of Dive Quest Mullaway captured a sequence of images showing a green sea turtle feeding on a jellyfish off North Solitary Island over the weekend.

"We are seeing a lot of turtles around the islands and they are allowing divers to get within a metre or so of them, being reasonably comfortable around humans," Garry said.

"This picture sequence really proves to us all, the dangers that a plastic bag can cause for turtles in the water as they look just like the jellyfish they eat.

After a career as a Navy clearance diver, Garry spends any chance he gets underwater.

"That's the great thing about diving off the Coffs Coast we have a cross-over of tropical and temperate species, the warmer tropical species and the cooler climate species.

"The conditions have been great, visibility is between 10 and 20m."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast garry kennedy iamsummer north solitary island sea turtle turtle

Diver captures a sea turtle munching on a jellyfish, proving the danger a plastic bag can cause in the ocean.

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Post Your Ad Here!