Disputed grounds, as surveyors fight to keep land titles registry

31st Jan 2017 9:30 AM
OPPOSITION: Surveyors across NSW are protesting against the NSW Government's sell-off of the Land Titles Registry.
OPPOSITION: Surveyors across NSW are protesting against the NSW Government's sell-off of the Land Titles Registry. Charlotte Lam

SURVEYORS from across the state have called on newly appointed NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to halt the proposed sale of the Land Titles Registry.

More than 300 surveyors including a number from the Coffs Coast have opposed the planned sell-off, which would fund the construction and renovation of two stadiums in Sydney.

Surveyors say the sale would create data breaches, price hikes and a loss of institutional knowledge.

Under what the Institution of Surveyors NSW Inc describes as a globally recognised first class system, the Registry presides over the Torrens Principle of Registration, in operation since 1800s, which records the rightful title owner and title boundaries.

Under proposals led by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, the government is planning to sell this vital service under a 35-year contract for an estimated $2 billion.

"We are effectively pawning off the crown jewels of the land titles system in New South Wales and Coffs Coast will lose out," President of the Insitution of Surveyors NSW Inc Michael Green said.

The large initial windfall will be at the expense of the $50m a year the NSW Government currently receives from the land and title search fees associated with more than 200,000* property and land transactions that take place each year.

Mr Green said Coffs Coast residents could see the cost of moving homes increase if the proposed sell-off goes through.

"This is a proposal that comes with significant consequences,” he said.

"Evidence from countries like Canada where they have introduced this system has shown a dramatic increase in the cost of title surveys.

"This will mean that homeowners will have to bear the costs at a time when it is already incredibly expensive to buy or sell a property or land.”

In addition, he said a loss of skills will come when we see hundreds of dedicated and experienced data managers, who as current employees are already at risk of termination after the initial four-year period, leave the Registry.

"We are also opening up millions of private records and giving them to a commercial operator that will be naturally driven by profits. Can we be sure that data will remain protected?"

"Putting a fundamental institution up for sale to simply develop a sporting venue demonstrates how little respect the Government has to the rule of law.

"Chasing a short term gain at the cost of long stable revenue seems synonymous with the government."

Coffs Coast Advocate
Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

