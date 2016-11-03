CHANGING the thinking of young adults to improve academic, personal and social skills.

Discovering Awesomeness of youth is a Bellingen based program designed to enhance the personal branding of youth.

Participants will be able to challenge their learned habits and limiting thoughts, as the program helps to acknowledge an individuals short comings and allows them the opportunity to grow and develop.

Founder of Discovering Awesomeness of youth, Seetha Herath, was born and raised in Sri Lanka before coming to Australia and has previously undergone coaching herself.

"I benefited immensly and realised the power of coaching,” Ms Herath said.

Over the course of the sessions, participants will look at developing their leadership qualities and values which they already posses and examine how some of their strengths and visions are suppressed.

This is done by looking into existing daily habits, behaviours and underlying thoughts, allowing individuals to explore and create new ways of thinking and actions.

Seetha said the aim of the program is to get participants more excited about what they can achieve, become more confident, feel connected and have a strong sense of self worth, they understand the thought, I am enough.

"I wanted to find a way to give back to the community,” she said.

Talks were given earlier in the week by Seetha at the Bellingen High school and at a parent information night held at the Bellingen Hub.

The pilot program commences on Wednesday, November 9 for seniors, between the age of 15 and 19 at the Bellingen Youth Hub, continuing on for the next 5 weeks between 4pm to 6pm.

Juniors, between the ages 11 and 14 will commence on Tuesday, November 8.

For more information call Seetha on 04 6859 7062 or email sitamt@gmail.com