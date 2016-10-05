Disaster funding flows to Bellingen Shire

NATURAL disaster funding has now been activated for parts of the Bellingen Shire that were struck by the East Coast Low in June.

Assistance is being provided to the Bellingen Shire through the joint State and Federal government funded Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Assistance that's available includes:

Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged

Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets

Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and not-for-profit organisations

Freight subsidies for primary producers

Grants to not-for-profit organisations including local sporting clubs.

"The East Coast Low that hit this year caused havoc across the entire region and the total cost of the damage would be almost incalculable," Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said.

"It's the job of the Coalition Government to provide assistance when and where it can to help local communities get back on their feet after such a disaster."

For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, including advice on eligibility, please contact the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444.

To apply for a concessional loan, grant or freight subsidy, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

Information on the assistance available in response to this disaster is available at disasterassist.gov.au and emergency.nsw.gov.au.