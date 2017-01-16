27°
Disaster at Jetty Beach

Rachel Vercoe | 16th Jan 2017 11:38 AM
Yacht washed up on Jetty Beach.
Yacht washed up on Jetty Beach. Rachel Vercoe

JETTY Beach users saw an unusual sight this morning after a run of bad luck ended with a yacht stuck in the wave break zone.

While sailing from Gove in the Northern Territory to Port Phillip Bay in Victoria, the sailing boat owner Tadeusz Chenue ran into some wild weather not far south of Byron Bay.

"I looked at the forecast and it said there was a south-easterly change but it never said anything about the horror conditions I eventually faced," Tadeusz.

"It took me by enormous surprise."

Tadeusz said he wasn't able to autopilot or leave the helm for any length of time making it a white knuckle sailing experience with waves over three metres and winds of 60 knots.

"There were waves breaking over the deck and we'd pitch into the swell and a wave would break over the top."

Rather than continuing to travel south, he decided to come into the harbour in Coffs Harbour to get some rest.

While trying to anchor he said he noticed something was stuck and by the time he was able to free it he'd hit the bottom and couldn't get loose just before hightide, around 6.30pm last night.

"The swell and wind kept pushing my yacht ashore and bouncing me onto the sand."

"If it looks a mess above deck, it's even worse below."

The waves crashed into the side of the vessel blowing out the port hole and saturating everything inside.

Exhaused after everything that'd happened, Tadeusz spend the night aboard trying to sleep while getting smashed by the swell.

"I was that tired, fatigued and overwhelmed that I just curled up into a ball and tried to get some sleep."

"I'm devastated, I've been in some sticky situations but this is by far the worst."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour jetty beach sailing washed up yacht

