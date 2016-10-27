28°
Your Story

Dirty old man in Toormina - beware

Cx6usXFqjBVCcHqzAdrianS
| 27th Oct 2016 10:26 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHILST locking my bicycle up outside of Toormina Medical Centre I got slapped on the backside.

Standing up and turning around I think the man was somewhat surprised I was male - my hair is longish, my legs not very hairy and my build is slim.

I asked him if he thought that was appropriate - he replied that he couldn't resist. I suggested he "Go away".

He was easily in his 60s, white hair and casual dress.

I have surveyed a number of females since, the general consensus of opinion is that I should have slapped him back.

Everyone should be aware of Dirty Old Men in Toormina. Thumbs down!

Woman hit by vehicle in Coffs Harbour

Woman hit by vehicle in Coffs Harbour

A WOMAN was hit by a vehicle in Coffs Harbour this morning.

Turnbull! It's time to stand up for regional Australia

We're hoping this cartoon gets your attention Mr Turnbull! Artwork: Peter Broelman

It's time for Turnbull to prove he'll stand for regional Australia

Daughters break down in nursing home murder trial

Outside Sydney Supreme Court for the trial of accused murderer Megan Jean Haines are (from left) Shannon Parkinson (granddaughter of suspected murder victim and St Andrew's aged care centre resident Marie Darragh) and Janet Parkinson and Charli Darragh (daughters).

Account of mother's autopsy drives daughters to tears

Fisher who exploited Indonesian fishing crew fined $48,000

An Indonesian fishing crew has been underpaid almost $50,000.

Tuna fishing company fined almost $50,000 for underpaying crew

Local Partners

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

MEL Small had already gone into labour when she learned of the tragic fate of her sister Jodie Spears.

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

The Facebook profile of Jodie Jeffs Spears, pictured with her husband James Spears.

"We thought of her a family, we feel like we've lost a sister."

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Trump 'worked like hell' to pick up John Travolta's wife

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Trump wrote comments in tribute to Travolta's son Jett

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

The Bachelorette finalists, from left, Matty Johnson, Lee Elliott and Jake Ellis.

It's Matty, Lee or Jake. Who will Georgia choose?

A lot of house for your money...

20 Halls Road, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 4 3 2 $435,000

Occupying a 703m2 block this dual level home offers multiple living areas, 4 good size bedrooms, 3 modern bathrooms and a well equipped kitchen with plenty of...

Coastal Charm At Arrawarra

24 Arrawarra Beach Road, Arrawarra 2456

House 3 2 1 $739,000

Perfectly positioned in the much sought after beach village of Arrawarra, you'll discover a stunningly renovated and rejuvenated queenslander style residence that...

Great family home in sought after location!

1 Romney Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $495,000...

Prestigiously positioned with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 living areas this fabulous home is guaranteed to satisfy your desire for quality and your need for...

Perfect Family Home

64-66 Centenary Drive, Clarenza 2460

House 3 2 2 $415,000

Situated in the sought after area of Clarenza on the outskirts of Grafton you will find this spacious brick home set back from the road on 2.5 acres, with plenty...

Life Could Be A Holiday

11/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $148,000

Life could be a holiday all year round in this self-contained, cabin located in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines, just south of Woolgoolga at Hearnes Lake. Situated on...

Beach Home with Upside

51 Bluff Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This character filled beach home has abundant size and future potential. This elevated position collects gentle sea breezes on the southern deck. It is a solidly...

LOOKING TO DOWNSIZE

76/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 2 $210,000

This quality two bedroom manufactured home situated in a quiet street, located in Gateway The Pines Over 55's Lifestyle Park at Woolgoolga. A well maintained home...

Brand New, High on the hill, Safety beach

5 Humpback Crescent, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

With the beach & golf course down the road this brand new home is on the Market and ready for the new owners to move in. Boasting 3 living areas the home has 4...

1012m2 Woolgoolga block, North facing, ocean &amp; island views

21 Nelson Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 $659,000

Woolgoolga is booming! And these north facing, island and ocean view blocks are selling fast. Boasting a huge 1012 m2 block, medium to high density Zoning and only...

Northerly Aspect gentle slope

Lot 180 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is a gentle slope. Its attributes are northerly ... $260,000

This blocks building envelope is a gentle slope. Its attributes are northerly aspect. It has a 23.4 mtr front & 13 mtr back. It also has a 37.55mtr colour bond...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Politicians promise homebuyers a helping hand

PROMISE: Canberra has plans to address housing affordability.

How Coffs can help fix housing affordability

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June