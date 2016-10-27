Dirty old man in Toormina - beware

WHILST locking my bicycle up outside of Toormina Medical Centre I got slapped on the backside.

Standing up and turning around I think the man was somewhat surprised I was male - my hair is longish, my legs not very hairy and my build is slim.

I asked him if he thought that was appropriate - he replied that he couldn't resist. I suggested he "Go away".

He was easily in his 60s, white hair and casual dress.

I have surveyed a number of females since, the general consensus of opinion is that I should have slapped him back.

Everyone should be aware of Dirty Old Men in Toormina. Thumbs down!