Diggers go four from four in first grade

DIGGERS backed up their solid start to the first grade season with yet another win.

The unbeaten squad clinched a 23-run win against the Coffs Colts in round 4 on Saturday at Fitzroy Oval.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Diggers' openers Ty Adams (52) and Raman Phoonie (66) laid the foundation.

Tailender Connor Martin (25) contributed to the winning total of 230.

Colts' James Britnell scalped 4-39 to become the leading wicket-taker, while Matthew Francis followed with 3-46.

The Colts only managed to score 207 all out despite a solid knock by Kyle Gallen (61).

Diggers' Phoonie proved a danger with the ball as well, returning with figures of 3-16.

CHDA results

First grade: Dorrigo 114 (J Gilbert 28) v Dorrigo 4-118 at Rowe Oval.

Second grade: Sawtell 7-225 (P Myles 64) v Nana Glen 140. Sawtell North 9-145 (H Singh 39, S Hayer 29, M Lugg 28) v Diggers 6-146. Coffs Colts 7-308 (N Gett 116, D Harris 109) v Bellingen 101.

Third grade: Coffs Colts 226 v Diggers 5-209 (B Oliver 92). Dorrigo 59 v Sawtell 1-60 (A Freebody 43n.o). Nana Glen 172 (T Foster 69) v Urunga 114 (B Auld 42).

Fourth grade: Coffs Colts 111 (A Cordell) v Nana Glen 3-118 (D O'Connor 41, L Matten 23).