24°
Entertainment

Diesel is back, firing on all cylinders

Seanna Cronin | 22nd Sep 2016 5:00 AM
Diesel will be playing old hits and new when he performs at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on November 5.
Diesel will be playing old hits and new when he performs at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on November 5. Jesse Lizotte

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COVERS are back in fashion and that suits Diesel just fine.

The singer songwriter, real name Mark Lizotte, is on the road with his latest album Americana, a tribute to the American rock and roots music on which he was raised.

"It definitely seems to be with YouTube people are getting into doing different versions of people's songs more than ever,” Lizotte observed.

"In the '90s, in the whole grunge period, it was very secular and people didn't want to do covers as much,” he said.

"Back in the '60s if a song had any notoriety then people jumped on it and got a version of it out as quick as they could, right back to Pat Boone doing Tutti Frutti.”

The 50-year-old admitted he turned his nose up at cover bands as a teenager.

"Around age of 18 I was so broke and I got a call from a drummer I'd been playing with and he said 'there's a band being formed they asked if you and I want to be in it',” he said.

"I thought I'll do it for a few months to pay my bills but it turned out trying to learn everyone else's songs like that taught me a lot of discipline.

"Musicians shouldn't begrudge other people's songs because you can learn a lot from them.”

On Americana, Lizotte pays tribute to artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan in a nostalgic reflection on his own American roots; the ARIA Award-winner was born in Massachusetts and moved to Perth with his family at the age of five.

"They're the songs embedded in a lot of my fans' brains pretty well; we probably have very similar record collections,” he said.

"My shows are like going into their lounge rooms and playing their record collections.”

In the case of Here Comes My Girl, he wanted to celebrate the quiet achiever from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1979 album Damn the Torpedoes.

"I could never figure out why it didn't burst out on to the radio more,” Lizotte says.

"I'd just put the needle (of the record player) straight to that song first because I want to hear that song straight away,” he said.

"Then I'd play the rest of the album and let it run to that song again so I'd get to hear it twice.

"That's how obsessed I was with that song.

"The synergy between the lyric and the chords is something that doesn't always happen in songwriting.

"In that song they marry together so well.

"The feeling of dropping down to the E from the A goes hand in hand with what he's singing in the chorus.

"It's a very powerful, simple song.”

Lizotte felt free to take more creative licence with Bob Dylan's Queen Jane Approximately.

"I grew up listening to A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall,” he said.

"I heard it so much growing up in Perth and I didn't know it was a Bob Dylan song at the time.”

Lizotte revealed he had originally planned to release an album of original songs this year, but delayed the project after the concept of Americana captured his imagination.

"When that photo arrived from my brother who was going through my dad's stuff, I saw it and thought 'this is the cover',” he said.

"It was like a sign.

"It's not very often you have the cover before you start the record.”

Diesel plays Coffs Harbour Golf Club on November 5.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour golf club, diesel, live entertainment

Diesel is back, firing on all cylinders

Diesel is back, firing on all cylinders

DIESEL will be playing old hits and new when he performs at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on November 5.

Mother shocked by alleged hit and run

CLOSE CALL: Terrie Maryvale, with daughter Maddison, are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run on the Pacific Hwy .

Mother left in shock after alleged hit and run

Biker revs up for charity

Native Suns Motorcycle Club Coffs Harbour branch president Ray 'Razor' Johnson is planning a charity fundraiser.

Coffs Harbour motorcyclist breaks bikie stigma

Coffs Harbour well represented in fitness challenge

They're off for the start of the 5km event in the Coffs Harbour Running Festival. 4 September 2016 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

Coffs Harbour off to a flyer in Kick the Kilos.

Local Partners

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Pub with checkered past in new hands and heading in a brand new direction: "Something that helps bring young people into town".

'Told you so' moment over shark net failures

Shark nets have failed in both Lennox Head and Ballina.

'To no one's surprise the nets did not work'

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Diesel is back, firing on all cylinders

Diesel is back, firing on all cylinders

DIESEL will be playing old hits and new when he performs at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on November 5.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Buskers ready to entertain

It's only four more sleeps until the 2016 Buskers Festival hits town

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

There aren&#39;t many in Sawtell where you can just move in!

89a Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 Price Range...

Here's a rare opportunity to buy now and start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle today! Occupying a prime central position, you will enjoy wandering down to...

Walk to beach, shops and transport...

10 Moonee Creek Dr, Moonee Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $469,000 ...

This special home has nothing to do but enjoy. Boasting a stunning light filled kitchen with stone bench tops, stainless steel appliances and a generous walk-in...

Private, quality, seclusion...

113 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

A superb family home with spectacular views and located close to beaches, shops and estuary. A modern contemporary layout in a private location with a generous...

Spectacular property and views...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,300,000 ...

A rare and prized property in a magical oceanfront setting, this exceptional retreat is immersed in breathtaking 180 degree northerly ocean and coastline views. ...

Breathtaking ocean views, blue chip location, superb quality of build...

12 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Contact agent

This very special property will take your breath away given the outstanding ocean views, quality of build and a "blue chip location" in one of Coffs Harbour's...

HIA award winning beachside home...

5A Bream Close, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 1 2 $575,000 ...

Wanting something special, something mod and funky, something beachy and private from the world outside - then this fabulous 4 bedroom home is exactly what you...

Life&#39;s a beach...

8 Moonee Beach Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 3 1 1 $440,000 ...

Looking for an affordable beach lifestyle? Then look no further than 8 Moonee Beach Road, Moonee Beach. This tastefully renovated North facing three bedroom homie...

Sapphire Beach House...

23 Sapphire Crescent, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 3 $580,000

It's time for a Sapphire Beach sea change. Situated in beautiful Sapphire only a stones throw away from the sparkling sea and the adjoining beach reserve is this...

Charming and characterful, so much potential...

1 Ridge Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $410,000 ...

A charming and characterful three bedroom home within walking distance to the Coffs Harbour CBD, this property is set on a corner block with excellent positioning.

A value packed cutie in the city!

26 Hill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $345,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Whether you're a first home buyer looking for a home with character, or an investor looking for strong returns, you just can't go wrong in...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park