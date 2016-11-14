Detectives on hunt for clues into Nambucca Heads shootings

DETECTIVES have formed a strike force to investigate two recent shootings in the Nambucca Heads area.

During the evening of Friday, October 28, a firearm was discharged into a home in Palmer St, Nambucca Heads.

Police investigations revealed the firearm, believed to be a .22 calibre, was fired through the front window of the residence. Fortunately no one was injured as a result of the shooting.

In a second incident on Sunday, November 6 a man was shot outside a Raleigh St, Nambucca Heads address.

A 21-year-old man sustained a significant gunshot injury to his stomach by what police believe to be a .22 calibre firearm. The man underwent surgery at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital as a result.

Strike Force Clavering has been established to investigate both incidents which may be related and detectives are appealing to the public for information.