Demand for apprentices rises with population boom

IT'S predicted the start of a Coffs Coast construction boom has arrived as more and more building approvals across the region are approved.

In the State Government's Draft North Coast Regional Plan it was predicted more than 13,000 additional homes would need to be built to accommodate the rising population in Coffs Harbour.

Head of carpentry at North Coast TAFE Mark Wyborn said he was confident the boom had begun.

Mr Wyborn said a boost in carpentry apprenticeship enrolments showed the Coffs Coast construction industry was taking off.

"We are seeing a sharp rise in the popularity of the carpentry course as apprentices step up to advantage of the predicted boom," he said.

"There is also a current shortage of skilled carpenters and apprentices that are filling a skills gap in the industry and helping employers stay ahead of the workload."

Coffs Coast carpenter Chris Garrett said he had also experienced a rise in demand for construction services after a spate of property development and existing infrastructure works.

"We're seeing an increase in everything from new construction and renovations, to public construction works like boardwalks and fencing," Mr Garrett said.

Mr Garrett said carpentry was in demand with major road projects, including Pacific Hwy upgrades.

"Because regional carpenters were required to work across a variety of carpentry jobs, this puts us in a good position to respond to the boom," he said.

Mr Garrett, who is currently preparing third year apprentice Blake Dunlop, said teaching new workers a range of skills was the key to meeting growing industry demand.

"Apprentices are an effective way to make sure we complete our work on time and keep costs down," he said.