Delivery of girders to cause traffic delays

ROADS and Maritime Services advises motorists of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Macksville to allow bridge girders to be delivered as part of the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads Pacific Highway upgrade.

Two bridge girders will be delivered on Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.



Two girders will be delivered on each night.



The first girder will be delivered between 9.30pm and 11.30pm, with the second girder delivered between 12.30am and 4am.



The girders will be transported from north of Macksville to the southern side of Lower Warrell Creek.



Due to the size and slow speed of the girder transporter delays of up to 30 minutes may be experienced.



Traffic control will be in place to ensure the safety of all road users and the transporter will be under police escort.



Motorists are asked to allow extra travel time and follow direction of traffic control and electronic message signs.