Delivery driver robbed by two men

Police are investigating a reported robbery on a delivery driver in Coffs Harbour.

POLICE are investigating after a delivery driver was robbed by two men in Coffs Harbour this week.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attended Shepherds Lane, Coffs Harbour, just after 9pm on Monday after reports of a robbery.

Police have been told two men allegedly approached a delivery driver, threatening him before taking the man's money and mobile phone and fleeing the scene.



The two men were last seen running south along Shepherds Lane.

Police have commenced an investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to contact police via Crime Stoppers.