Deadline nears for 2017 uni offers

DEADLINE LOOMS: NSW University applicant numbers have reduced for 2017, with main round offers closing this Friday at midnight.

HSC GRADUATES applying for university in 2017 have until midnight this Friday, January 6, to change their course preferences for Main Round offers through the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC).

Main Round offers will be released at 6pm on Wednesday, January 18.

At this stage UAC reports 78,939 people have applied for undergraduate study this year, which has reduced compared to the 81,311 at this same time last year.

Students who may be applying late or who are not happy with their preference list by Friday should note further offer rounds will take place in February, but places will be limited.

For the Main Round offers, applicants can list a maximum of nine preferences and if students are not offered their first preference, they will be considered for their second preference, and so on.

Offers will be made based on course cut-offs and ATARs, but students should keep in mind cut-offs include bonus points.

University applications for undergraduate study for the first semester of 2017 will be open until Friday, February 10.

Course preferences can be changed through uac.edu.au or the mobile app My UAC.