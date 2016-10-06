26°
A daughter's beautiful tribute to her late mother

6th Oct 2016 12:02 PM
TRIBUTE: Fundraiser organiser Rhiarn Freeman's donation to the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute was made in memory of her mum, Raelene.
TRIBUTE: Fundraiser organiser Rhiarn Freeman's donation to the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute was made in memory of her mum, Raelene.

ENJOYING a laugh and day out to help local cancer patients is how a Coffs Harbour woman honoured her late mother, who died of cancer.

Rhiarn Freeman recently hosted a scavenger hunt to raise money for Coffs Harbour's Mid North Coast Cancer Institute and say thank you to the unit for caring for her mum, Raelene - who died of the disease two years ago.

This week Ms Freeman, 23, donated $1000 raised from the community event to the institute help continue their important work locally.

"It's also amazing that in our small community we have access to such an important facility," Ms Freeman said.

"It's important for the patients but also important for their families.

"Because Mum could stay in Coffs, it meant we had more quality time with her."

For Ms Freeman, the scavenger hunt was a beautiful day to honour her mum.

"We had a fun day, with plenty of laughs ... exactly what Mum would have wanted," Ms Freeman said.

"The event really was a wonderful tribute to Mum, who was a cancer patient for six years, and I can think of no one more deserving of the funds than our local oncology unit."

Mid North Coast Cancer Institute Nurse Unit Manager Gillian Harrington was grateful for the community donation and commended Ms Freeman on her efforts.

"Rhiarn is a wonderful young woman... just like her mum," Ms Harrington said.

"We thank the Freeman family for supporting our work in the local community and know their gift will help others."

Ms Freeman thanked all who took part in the fundraiser for their dedication and generosity.

"Everyone was dressed up - we had ladybugs, hippies, NBA players and the Breakers AFL girls wore their jerseys.

"We had eight teams made up of family and friends who had to collect things or take photos around the local area, as well as taking part in challenges and enjoying lunch together.

"Without the help and participation of so many wonderful people, the fundraiser just wouldn't have happened."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  cancer, coffs harbour, donation, mid north coast cancer institute

