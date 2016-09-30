23°
Danger bound on Newmans

30th Sep 2016 11:07 AM
FURRY RESIDENTS: Kangaroos frequently gather at the vacant lot where the housing estate has been proposed.
FURRY RESIDENTS: Kangaroos frequently gather at the vacant lot where the housing estate has been proposed.

CONCERNS have been raised a proposed 196-lot housing development in West Woolgoolga could put greater pressure on kangaroo populations.

The development application, proposed by TMT Devco Pty Ltd and being assessed by Coffs Harbour City Council, would extend onto vacant land from McIntosh Cr.

Newmans Rd resident Jo Lock said the site had long been earmarked for development but was concerned about the growing kangaroo population as well as current and future residents.

She said many kangaroos were struck by cars in the area, particularly on a blind corner close to the reservoir, where the marsupials frequently crossed.

"It's only a matter of time before somebody is injured or killed because they swerve into the power pole or down the embankment,” Mrs Lock said.

"Plus the development will hem them into an even smaller area.”

Mrs Lock said management of kangaroos in the area needed to be prioritised prior to development.

Woolgoolga Swim School manager Luke Anderson said the development could trigger the kangaroos to migrate elsewhere.

He said the development of a blueberry farm near his property further west on Newmans Rd resulted in a reduction of kangaroos in that area.

National Parks and Wildlife Service Coffs area manager Glenn Storrie said the service was aware of kangaroo movements in West Woolgoolga.

"Anecdotal evidence would suggest that kangaroo populations have been changed in the way they move and the areas that they hang out based on when the highway was built and the erection of fencing,” Mr Storrie said.

He said the service worked closely with council to ensure all developments in the area, including the proposed housing estate on Newmans Rd, would promote harmony between wildlife and residents.

"We are working with council to see the design of housing estates and development applications to look at ways of reducing conflict with wildlife,” Mr Storrie said.

Topics:  kangaroos, national parks and wildlife service, west woolgoolga

