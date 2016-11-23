29°
News

Damage has been done, can it be fixed?

Rachel Vercoe | 23rd Nov 2016 6:00 AM
A FAIR DEAL: Taiwanese backpacker Ting-Yu-Jian works on CostaExchange's Range Rd blueberry farm yesterday.
A FAIR DEAL: Taiwanese backpacker Ting-Yu-Jian works on CostaExchange's Range Rd blueberry farm yesterday. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Coffs Coast blueberry industry will today be listening intently to parliamentary debate in the Senate over the backpacker tax, with farmers saying no matter the outcome the damage has been done.

There are major concerns in Australian agriculture that many overtaxed backpackers won't return to the nation's fruit bowls at harvest time due to Australia's unfair rates of tax.

At the moment, backpackers are working in droves on the Coffs Coast, with the spring blueberry harvest in full swing.

The region's authority on blueberries, CostaExchange's Peter McPherson, who serves as the International Blueberry Organisation's president, said uncertainty surrounding the backpacker tax had cast doubt over the normal consistency of overseas labour that flows through the North Coast.

"This is particularly the case through the winter to summer months, which is our prime growing/picking time,” Mr McPherson said.

"Now we're looking at the 19% situation coming into place, backpackers seem to have become a little more consistent.

"I think it has to be a fairer, certain tax so everyone knows where they stand and continues to encourage backpackers to come.”

Gurmesh Singh from Ozberries Australia, which supplies 40% of Australia's blueberries, said since the tax came in about a year ago, it's discouraged backpackers from choosing Australia as a destination and he has seen less this past year since it was announced.

Mr Singh said ideally the tax would be removed altogether but if not should be dropped to 19%.

"It'll mean more backpackers will choose Australia as a destination and growers can grow their fruit with the confidence that people will be around to pick it for them,” Mr Singh said.

"It's crucial if we want to keep backpackers coming back, picking fruit and working at bars and other venues along the Coffs Coast.

"Coffs Harbour has two main industries, tourism and agriculture and this tax has hurt both.

"Particularly for the Coffs Coast the tax has been a disaster and we can't wait for it to be resolved.”

As debate raged this week over the Federal Government's plans to drop the tax to 19% from the original slated 32.5%, farmers urged parliamentarians to break the stalemate, which they argue is already going to leave rotting fruit on trees.

"The message to the politicians is simple - throwing your hands up and saying 'we've done all we can do' is not good enough,” National Farmers' Federation CEO Tony Mahar said.

"Even if an outcome is reached this week, damage has been done.

"Getting the issue resolved should just not be this hard.”

Cabinet approved its new plan under which working holiday makers will be taxed 19% on earnings up to $37,000, starting from January 1, next year.

Labor, the Greens and crossbench senators say they are unlikely to vote the tax through.

Senator Jacqui Lambie and One Nation senators even want the rate of tax cut to 10.5%.

Independent senator Nick Xenophon says his crossbench team is willing to back the government's 19% tax rate but only if unemployed Australians are able to earn up to $5000 for seasonal work without losing their welfare benefits.

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said he supports the motion to reduce the tax as it will be good for the Coffs Coast.

"If the 19% goes through, it is a tax rate that is competitive with other competitive nations, on an after tax basis,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"It should retain a good flow of working holiday makers coming through and will be good for our area.”

He said the tax should be something simple, equitable, and part of a range of measures that will remain competitive, to ensure we have the backpackers we need to work in blueberries, and other jobs along the coast

Liberal Democrat David Leyonhjelm told media he won't be supporting the government plan: "I think the government is pushing it uphill with a broom as they say.”

Debate on the tax is slated in the Senate today.

As calls were made on parliamentarians to reach an agreement on tax, one backpacker, who is working locally gave a grim assessment of the job at hand and local working conditions.

Swedish national Amela Bloom, who is currently picking blueberries on local farms, told the Advocate despite the tax rate debate, she would not recommend the seasonal work to other backpackers due to the money earned.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Damage has been done, can it be fixed?

Damage has been done, can it be fixed?

THE Coffs Coast blueberry industry will today be listening intently to parliamentary debate in the Senate over the backpacker tax.

Occy urges Aussies to surf a North Coast holiday

TOURIST BOOST: Mark Occhilupo and his son Jay are promoting the North Coast holiday for Christmas calling on Aussies to support regional tourism.

Mark Occhilupo tells Aussies to surf a North Coast holiday

Night road works scheduled for Pacific Hwy near Macksville

The RMS has advised of delays on the Pacific Hwy near Macksville tonight, Thursday and Friday.

Motorists advised of night works on the Pacific Hwy near Macksville

Milo spill could get Messi new deal

DEAL SCORED: Milo, invented on the Mid North Coast, has struck a deal with FC Barcelona which boasts the likes of Lionel Messi in its ranks.

Milo scores deal with international football club

Local Partners

Motorcycle rider collides with pole

A MOTORCYCLE rider has suffered serious leg injuries following a crash this morning.

Asylum seekers: Mayor says you're welcome in Byron

Migrants and refugees wait to board a train near Gevgelija in southern Macedonia after crossing the Greek-Macedonian border on September 27, 2015. Macedonia is a key transit country in the Balkans migration route into the EU, with thousands of asylum seekers and migrants -- many of them from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia -- entering the country every day. AFP PHOTO / ARMEND NIMANI

Mayor wants asylum seekers to find safe haven in Byron Shire

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

HIP-hop star reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

Immaculate Beachside Villa

11/1 Gannet Place, Korora 2450

Villa 3 2 1 $385,000

Sunny, private and completely level throughout, this beautifully presented 3 bedroom villa is situated just 400m walk from the beach. Its air-conditioned and...

City Centre Home...

45 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $345,000

This 3 bedroom home features a good sized living area plus casual dining in the kitchen, 9' ceilings and decorative cornices, covered patio area at the rear, a...

So convenient, so private, so attractive in the CBD...

4/24 Bonville Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $325,000

The sheer convenience of a private and level two bedroom villa with a lock up garage in the heart of the CBD can never be understated. This is just one of the many...

Great Value 4 Bedroom Home with Large Yard

24 Oscar Ramsay Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $399,000

Looking for a family home with great potential, well we've found it. Its hard to beat this 4 bedroom home for value. Neatly presented with new carpet & paint...

Exclusive Headland address with Unique Views.

6/1 Five Islands Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $850,000 ...

This immaculate villa terrace home is perfectly positioned capturing a unique snapshot of the best of what Coffs Harbour has on offer with breathtaking...

Renovated Villa in a Great Position

2/31 Abel Tasman Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $339,000

This quiet leafy pocket of central Coffs Harbour is about to get busy! Universally appealing in a cul-de-sac position that's handy to Schools, shops and only 5...

Life and Style - &#39;The Abode&#39;â¦ brand new designer 3 &amp; 4 bed townhousesâ¦

1-18/122-126 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 1 Price Range...

If it's all about location then 'The Abode' is for you. Centrally located in the heart of the stunning Coffs Coast and exclusive to only eighteen fortunate...

&quot;Acres Close To Beach&quot;

3 Coral Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 1 8 $519,000

This historic homestead was built around 1886 by the Casson family who ran the mail coach between Woolgoolga and Grafton. Over the years the home has been...

Coastal Home In Sought After Location

2 Fuller Street, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 5 2 2 $830,000

Located in one of the most sought after beachside area on the Coffs Harbour Coast within walking distance to pristine swimming and surfing beaches, this well...

LOOKING TO DOWNSIZE

76/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 2 $210,000

This quality two bedroom manufactured home situated in a quiet street, located in Gateway The Pines Over 55's Lifestyle Park at Woolgoolga. A well maintained home...

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!