Damage has been done, can it be fixed?

THE Coffs Coast blueberry industry will today be listening intently to parliamentary debate in the Senate over the backpacker tax, with farmers saying no matter the outcome the damage has been done.

There are major concerns in Australian agriculture that many overtaxed backpackers won't return to the nation's fruit bowls at harvest time due to Australia's unfair rates of tax.

At the moment, backpackers are working in droves on the Coffs Coast, with the spring blueberry harvest in full swing.

The region's authority on blueberries, CostaExchange's Peter McPherson, who serves as the International Blueberry Organisation's president, said uncertainty surrounding the backpacker tax had cast doubt over the normal consistency of overseas labour that flows through the North Coast.

"This is particularly the case through the winter to summer months, which is our prime growing/picking time,” Mr McPherson said.

"Now we're looking at the 19% situation coming into place, backpackers seem to have become a little more consistent.

"I think it has to be a fairer, certain tax so everyone knows where they stand and continues to encourage backpackers to come.”

Gurmesh Singh from Ozberries Australia, which supplies 40% of Australia's blueberries, said since the tax came in about a year ago, it's discouraged backpackers from choosing Australia as a destination and he has seen less this past year since it was announced.

Mr Singh said ideally the tax would be removed altogether but if not should be dropped to 19%.

"It'll mean more backpackers will choose Australia as a destination and growers can grow their fruit with the confidence that people will be around to pick it for them,” Mr Singh said.

"It's crucial if we want to keep backpackers coming back, picking fruit and working at bars and other venues along the Coffs Coast.

"Coffs Harbour has two main industries, tourism and agriculture and this tax has hurt both.

"Particularly for the Coffs Coast the tax has been a disaster and we can't wait for it to be resolved.”

As debate raged this week over the Federal Government's plans to drop the tax to 19% from the original slated 32.5%, farmers urged parliamentarians to break the stalemate, which they argue is already going to leave rotting fruit on trees.

"The message to the politicians is simple - throwing your hands up and saying 'we've done all we can do' is not good enough,” National Farmers' Federation CEO Tony Mahar said.

"Even if an outcome is reached this week, damage has been done.

"Getting the issue resolved should just not be this hard.”

Cabinet approved its new plan under which working holiday makers will be taxed 19% on earnings up to $37,000, starting from January 1, next year.

Labor, the Greens and crossbench senators say they are unlikely to vote the tax through.

Senator Jacqui Lambie and One Nation senators even want the rate of tax cut to 10.5%.

Independent senator Nick Xenophon says his crossbench team is willing to back the government's 19% tax rate but only if unemployed Australians are able to earn up to $5000 for seasonal work without losing their welfare benefits.

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said he supports the motion to reduce the tax as it will be good for the Coffs Coast.

"If the 19% goes through, it is a tax rate that is competitive with other competitive nations, on an after tax basis,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"It should retain a good flow of working holiday makers coming through and will be good for our area.”

He said the tax should be something simple, equitable, and part of a range of measures that will remain competitive, to ensure we have the backpackers we need to work in blueberries, and other jobs along the coast

Liberal Democrat David Leyonhjelm told media he won't be supporting the government plan: "I think the government is pushing it uphill with a broom as they say.”

Debate on the tax is slated in the Senate today.

As calls were made on parliamentarians to reach an agreement on tax, one backpacker, who is working locally gave a grim assessment of the job at hand and local working conditions.

Swedish national Amela Bloom, who is currently picking blueberries on local farms, told the Advocate despite the tax rate debate, she would not recommend the seasonal work to other backpackers due to the money earned.