A FEMALE cyclist has been struck by a vehicle on the intersection of Hogbin Dr and Orlando St, Coffs Harbour this morning.

NSW Ambulace paramedics were called to the scene around 11.30am.

Ambulance media said the female cyclist was unconscious at the scene after falling to the roadway.

She is said to have regained consciousness and has been transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.