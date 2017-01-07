Crimestoppers tip-off sees police find cannabis plants

A TIP-OFF to Crimestoppers has seen police serve a search warrant on a Lowanna home and uncover cannabis plants.

Target Action Group police attended an address in Wilson Street on Thursday around 11.30am.

Police said officers spoke to the 35-year-old occupant at the premises.

It is alleged that police found 19 cannabis plants growing at the premises as well as around 350gm of loose cannabis.

The man assisted police with their enquiries at the premises and was issued with a court attendance notice for cultivate prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 30.

Police said the potential street value of the drugs is estimated at over $30,000.

"Information from the public in relation to dangerous drugs in the community, whether that be cannabis or ice, is important and we take this information seriously and act on it, if it is appropriate," Coffs/Clarence crime manager, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said.