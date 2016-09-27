Crime watch on the Coffs Coast

A) Stolen property

A YOUNG person police suspected of a May break and enter at Prince James Ave, Coffs Harbour, was stopped at Maple St about 7.20pm on Monday night.

The 15-year-old was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

Police allege during a search they found a men's watch hidden on the boy, which they suspect as being stolen.

He was charged with break, enter and steal, and goods in personal custody which are suspected as being stolen.

He was bailed to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 11.

B) Sunday session

TWO young men were arrested for alleged drug possession during a night out on Sunday.

Police were called to an Ocean Pde, Coffs Harbour, venue about 9pm in response to reported suspicious activity.

Police spoke to a Sandy Beach man, 20, and a Toormina man, 24.

Police allege a bag of white powder, believed to be cocaine, was found in the shoe of one man during a search.

The second man allegedly admitted ownership of the drug.

Both men were issued Field Court Attendance Notices for possession of the prohibited drug.

C) Domestic dispute

POLICE responded to a domestic dispute at a Grafton St, Nana Glen, address about 7.30am on Sunday.

They allege a woman punched another female a number of times while they were present.

The woman, 29, was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She was bailed to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 11.

D) Shoppers harassed

POLICE attended a Harbour Dr, Coffs Harbour, shop about 10am on Sunday after a man was allegedly seen harassing customers.

The man, 37, was spoken to by police and asked to leave.

He allegedly became aggressive and used a number of offensive words.

The man failed to comply with police direction and was arrested.

He was charged with refusing or failing to comply with direction under Part 14, and behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place.

The man was bailed to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 10.

