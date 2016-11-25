28°
Crime watch in the Coffs Clarence

25th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
News from around the beat on the Coffs Coast.
News from around the beat on the Coffs Coast. Trevor Veale

Alleged drink-driver crashes into car

A URUNGA man, 28, will face court for high-range PCA and unlicensed driving offences.

About 12.10am on Thursday the man is alleged to have been driving a Holden Commodore in Lourdes Ave, Urunga when he collided with a parked Subaru Impreza.

The man failed a roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he returned a breath analysis reading of 0.220.

It was also discovered that the man's licence had expired in 2015.

The man will face court next month.

Jewellery seized after alleged break and enter

ABOUT 3pm, last Saturday a break and enter occurred at an address in Sapphire Beach where jewellery, credit cards and electronic devices were alleged to have been stolen.

Shortly afterwards one of the credit cards was alleged to have been used to pay for goods at nearby shops.

Coffs-Clarence detectives, following on from investigations, executed a search warrant at an address in Cromer Cl, Woolgoolga.

The owners of the property, who are not suspects in the matter, assisted police.

During the search police located and seized jewellery alleged to have come from the break and enter in a bedroom of the premises.

Investigations are continuing to locate the occupant of that bedroom.

Police end pursuit with road spikes

A NUMBER of complaints about a man driving erratically near Grafton resulted in a dramatic police pursuit and two arrests.

Just after 2.30pm Tuesday, officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command detected the car being driven south at Clybucca, 90km south of Coffs, at high speed.

A pursuit was initiated but terminated when the Corolla reached alleged speeds of up to 200km/h.

Police detected the vehicle again a further 52km south at Telegraph Point, re-engaging a pursuit before road spikes were deployed at Sancrox, deflating two of the car's tyres.

The Toyota continued along the Pacific Hwy despite having no front tyres, travelling at speeds between 32 and 126km/h and leaving debris across the south-bound lanes of the highway.

Road spikes were again deployed at Herons Creek and stopped the car, ending a pursuit which lasted up to 260km.

The car, a rental which had allegedly been stolen from Rutherford, was extensively damaged.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Bateau Bay, was charged with police pursuit - not stop (Skye's Law), exceed speed by more than 45km/h, drive while unlicensed, illegal use of a motor vehicle, possess prohibited drug and a revocation of parole warrant.

The 29-year-old passenger, also from Bateau Bay, was charged with being carried in a conveyance.

Both men were refused bail and appeared at Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs-clarence police crime watch drink-driving highway chase jewellery theft police pursuit port macquarie local court unlicensed driving

