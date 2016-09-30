Crime watch on the Coffs Coast

A) Break and enter arrest A YOUNG man was arrested following a lengthy foot chase through Park Beach on Wednesday night.

Police patrolling the area saw the 18-year-old at the Ocean Pde/Vincent St intersection about 8pm.

The Armidale man was apprehended after a long foot chase, and was wanted for a number of matters and multiple arrest warrants.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and questioned about break, enter and steal offences in Moree before being charged with a number of offences including two counts of taking and driving conveyance without consent of the owner, two counts of break, enter and stealing, driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, and two outstanding warrants.

He was refused bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court the following day.

B) Drug possession and shoplifting A WOMAN has been charged after methylamphetamine was allegedly found in her car at a Park Beach shopping centre.

Police approached the woman in the car park about 7.30am on Wednesday.

Police say they had cause to search her vehicle, and allegedly found a number of small resealable bags believed to contain methylamphetamine.

The 33-year-old was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where she was questioned about alleged previous shoplifting offences at Park Beach.

The Coffs Harbour woman was further charged with shoplifting, entering enclosed land not prescribed premise without lawful excuse, possessing a prohibited drug, and two outstanding arrest warrants.

She was bail refused and later provided conditional bail at Coffs Harbour Local Court, to reappear on October 14.

C) Home break-in THREE people were identified following a break and enter at Frederick St.

A 19-year-old and two minors allegedly entered a residence and stole property about noon last Thursday.

Police were notified and investigated the matter.

The three were identified and the Coffs Harbour man was arrested and last Saturday charged with aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 17.

D) Drunken disorder

A WELLS Crossing man has been charged following an incident at Woolgoolga last Friday night.

The man, said to be visibly intoxicated, was asked by management to leave a Pullen St supermarket.

The 37-year-old allegedly used offensive language before walking to a nearby park.

He allegedly caused damage to a nearby vehicle by kicking a door while verbally abusing passers-by.

Police found the man in Clarence St.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he was charged with destroying or damaging property and behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 17.