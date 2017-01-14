Creative locals put sculptures on display in Urunga

URUNGA'S scenic riverside park will again be the backdrop for a scene of family fun amid the artistic works of creative locals with the return of Sculpture in the Park.

Back for its fifth year running, the event kicks off at 10am tomorrow with more than 30 sculptures being put on display along the park's pathways with prizes, including the people's choice for best sculpture, being awarded to winning artworks.

The theme for this year's sculptors is environmental awareness and sustainability, and the winning sculptor will have demonstrated this in their concepts or through the use of recycled materials.

A variety of live music performances will take place on the reserve's sound stage from 11am to 2pm, and creative workshops for children will also be running.

Visitors are invited to bring a picnic rug and basket, but food stalls from a variety of community organisations will also be available.

The event is free to the public with Urunga Mylestom Chamber of Commerce funding and sponsorship covering the costs.

David Southgate, UMCC Arts Co-ordinator, notes that the North Coast Holiday Parks are considering installing permanent sculptures.

"NCHP, in its development plans for the river frontage parkland of Urunga, has mentioned the idea of possible permanent sculptures in the park as part of its development strategy,” he said.