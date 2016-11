Craig Lowndes is on the Coffs Coast this weekend to find out what Kennards Hire Rally Australia is all about. Motorsport fans can meet the V8 Supercars champion at Park Beach Plaza tomorrow at 9am.

Lowndes will attend an autograph signing at Woolworth Park Beach Plaza on Saturday from 9am.

He will then meet up with World Rally Championship drivers at 11am.