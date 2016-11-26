Craft Carnival to bring hot action on the water

THE Coffs Harbour Surf Lifesaving Club is preparing for its busiest weekend of the year.

More than 600 competitors are expected to take over Park Beach for the next two days as the club hosts the annual Craft Carrnival as well as the Hugo Smyth Memorial Island Classic.

Club president Paul Ninness said this weekend is the 43rd year the club has held the craft carnival and entries to take on the local crews have been received "from Mona Vale to Noosa Heads and all points in between”.

Tomorrow will see the younger surf life savers showing off their surf safety and surf skills as they compete in the Island Classic.

Nippers from under-11s through to the 19s will compete in various events with the core message of promoting water and surf safety awareness as well as camaraderie in honour of young Hugo Smyth, part of one of the club's most committed families who tragically lost his life in a drowning accident.

"Spectators are most welcome to get along on both days and tomorrow with all the action kicking off at 8am with food and refreshments available at the Club and café upstairs as well as via the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour supporting the Coffs Nippers downstairs,” Ninness said.