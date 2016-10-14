Cr Cecato voted deputy mayor

IN THE first council meeting since the election, George Cecato was elected deputy mayor on Thursday.

Cr Cecato, the president of the Coffs Chamber of Commerce, nominated himself for the deputy role.

He was up against re-elected councillor and previously elected deputy mayor Sally Townley.

The councillors voted for Cr Cecato six votes to three.

He made no acceptance speech following the vote and the meeting moved fast onto other items.

After the meeting, Cr Cecato said he was proud to be elected and it was "a step in the right direction”.

"I've been honoured to be elected.”

Cr Cecato said unity and positivity would be needed to ensure Coffs Harbour City Council was efficient.

Over the next 12 months of Cr Cecato's term as deputy mayor, he said he would make the people and city of Coffs Harbour proud.

This is Cr Cecato's first term on Coffs Harbour City Council.

Coffs Harbour City Council's re-elected mayor, Denise Knight, said even though Cr Cecato was new to the council, he had plenty of leadership experience.

"I know Cr Cecato is new but he is used to chairing,” Cr Knight said.

"I know Sally (Cr Townley) will be disappointed, but she had her chance.”

Cr Townley was elected as deputy mayor in 2014.