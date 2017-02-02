Cow struck by viral disease in Northern NSW

Stock in the Kyogle area have been diagnosed with Bovine Ephemeral Fever, or Three-day Sickness.

A VIRAL disease that can cause infertility issues and even death has been confirmed in cattle in the Northern NSW town of Kyogle.

North Coast Local Lands Services District said cattle infected with Bovine Ephemeral Fever - also known as Three-day Sickness - experience a sudden onset of fever and are reluctant to move.

The cows stop eating, become depressed, develop nasal discharge, drool saliva and may have watery eyes for a few days.

Infertility issues can occur with bulls, as well as abortions in pregnant cows.

Death can occasionally occur due to the infection.

A vaccination is available to prevent the illness, and anti-inflammatory drugs and calcium supplements may be administered to affected cows.

Once cattle has been infected, most develop long-term immunity.

North Coast Local Lands Services District said cattle owners should contact their local vet or the NCLLS vet if they have any questions.