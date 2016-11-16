27°
News

Court told accused cops shared statements after 'bashing'

Chris Calcino
| 16th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
File photo: Corey Barker outside Ballina Local Court after the conduct of officers who allegedly bashed him was referred to the Police Integrity Commission.
File photo: Corey Barker outside Ballina Local Court after the conduct of officers who allegedly bashed him was referred to the Police Integrity Commission. Rodney Stevens

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE officers accused of lying about a young man being bashed in custody were given copies of another officer's witness statement before they made their own, a court has heard.

Six officers have fronted Sydney District Court after Ballina man Corey Barker, then 22, was arrested and allegedly assaulted at the Ballina police station in January 2011.

Senior Constable David Ryan Hill, 36, Constables Luke Christopher Mewing, 30, and Ryan Charles Eckersley, 36, and Probationary Constable Lee David Walmsley, 26, have been charged with assault, trying to pervert the course of justice and lying in court.

Senior Constable Mark Woolven 45, and Sergeant Robert Campbell McCubben, 49, are charged with trying to pervert the course of justice.

An email sent on March 21, 2011 from a fellow officer Greg Ryan to Const Walmsley, Const Eckersley and Snr Const Woolven was read out in court.

The court heard it was also sent to Mr Mewing but the email failed to deliver.

The email referred to Mr Barker as "the fellow that threw the bottle then carried on" and "carried on back at the police station and attacked Hilly".

It said the witness statements from Snr Const Hill and the email's sender, Greg Ryan, were attached.

A second email from Mr Ryan, dated April 19, 2011, was also read out.

He again called on officers, including Const Mewing, to send through their witness statements, stating "mine, Hilly's, Walmsley's" were all attached "for reference".

"He is fighting all charges as, if found guilty, he will breach a suspended sentence for prior obstruction of police and will therefore be on a bus to Grafton Jail," the email stated.

Snr Const Hill's statement from January 2011 was read out in court earlier in the day.

It claimed Mr Barker had acted in an "extremely aggressive manner", had threatened to bash him and other officers and had "punched me with a closed right fist to the nose".

The other accused officers' statements were also read out in court.

Const Walmsley's said Mr Barker threatened to punch officers in the head and "king hit" them before putting up a struggle while being moved to his cell and being taken to the ground.

The jury was played slow-motion CCTV video of the incident from inside the station which appeared to show Mr Barker being pulled to the ground, handcuffed and dragged from the room on his stomach with his hands locked behind his back.

The case continues.

ARM NEWSDESK

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina bashing corey barker david hill lee walmsley luke mewing mark woolven police robert mccubben ryan eckersley

Court told accused cops shared statements after 'bashing'

Court told accused cops shared statements after 'bashing'

POLICE officers accused of lying about a young man being bashed in custody were given copies of another officer's witness statement, a court has heard.

  • News

  • 16th Nov 2016 6:00 AM

Emma Moffatt flies flag for Coffs rally

Emma Moffatt with Nicolas Fuchs.

Emma Moffatt reflects on her role as Rally Australia ambassador

Council votes to trial audio streaming of their meetings

AGAINST IT: Cr Paul Amos was against audio trials.

Coffs Harbour City Council to trial audio recordings of meetings

Police hunt for man after Coffs break and enter

POLICE WARNING: Police have warned people to lock up properties after an expected increase in break and enter incidents on the Coffs Coast.

Police warn people to lock up properties to avoid break and enters

Local Partners

One very baked potato on Pound Street

Emergency services responded to a fire at Grafton TAFE early this morning when a witness spotted a favourite food truck alight.

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

A large crowd gathered under the Jacaranda and the carnival lights to watch the Jacaranda Queen crowning ceremony

All the pictures from crowning night

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has a lot of "work to do".

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers' Closer

Actress reveals singing voice.

She sings in an acoustic cover of Chainsmokers' smash Closer.

Sophistication and style in Sapphire...

20 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $829,950

This stunning designer 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is within walking distance to beaches and cafes. The free-flowing and functional floorplan caters perfectly for a...

Privacy in a subtropical paradise...

Lot 152 Lake Russell Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000 ...

Situated at the head of a cul de sac in a premium semi-rural pocket of Emerald Beach, this rare level allotment of just under 5 acres offers the discerning buyer a...

Striking Design, First Class Luxury, Premier Location

43 Faviell Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 4 By Negotiation

Just 15 minutes to Sawtell beaches and home to the internationally acclaimed "Bonville Golf Resort". Bonville's collection of luxury rural homesteads is a proven...

A Great Starter - Neat &amp; Tidy in Very Convenient Location

163 Linden Avenue, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $379,000

Elevated to encompass hinterland views, this sold brick and tile home is perfectly positioned and has been lovingly maintained by the current owner of 14 years...

Designed for an Active Beachside Lifestyle

115 Bluff Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $725,000

Positioned perfectly behind Shelly's Beach, is the ultimate beachside family home in one of the most sought after beachside neighbourhoods. Just 4 years old, its...

Opportunity for Airbnb Investment

3/22 Brunswick Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $439,000

Perfectly situated to take advantage of the shortage in Airbnb accommodation. Walking distance to 3 great beaches as well as cafes, bowling club, surf club and...

Conveniently Located Townhouse - Wallk to CBD

3/80 Azalea Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $349,000

Offering a lifestyle of convenience and low maintenance living, this well presented property which benefits from an extra office/bedroom, is situated in a small...

The Complete Package

32 Burrawong Parade, Urunga 2455

House 4 1 2 $549,000

This aesthetically charming and extremely well presented 4 bedroom home has something to satisfy every member of the family. Entertaining will be a delightful and...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 19th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS

35 South Arm Road, Urunga 2455

House 3 1 2 $449,000

As the heading suggests, this 3 bedroom home is full of promise for the right buyer with a little vision. The home is sold block, structurally sound and with some...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Prestige Korora home sells

SOLD: This Korora property has sold for $2.075-million

Prestige Korora home sells

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!