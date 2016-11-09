29°
Country's longest running coastal conference hits Coffs

9th Nov 2016 11:36 AM
COASTAL CONFERENCE: Coffs Harbour will host the NSW Coastal Conference, Australia's longest running coastal conference.
COASTAL CONFERENCE: Coffs Harbour will host the NSW Coastal Conference, Australia's longest running coastal conference.

AUSTRALIA'S longest running coastal management conference - the NSW Coastal Conference - started in Coffs Harbour today.

The three day conference, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, also ties in with the 25th anniversary of the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

It will bring together more than 250 delegates from across Australia working, or interested in, coastal and estuary management research.

Among the keynote speakers will be NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes who will address the conference on Friday.

The conference, held at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort, will present new coastal research and coastal zone management initiatives to benefit governments, management agencies, industry and the broad NSW community.

Coffs Harbour City Council director sustainable communities Chris Chapman said environmental factors made coastal management a prominent issue.

"The recent series of east coast lows that wreaked such havoc on Sydney's Northern Beaches and Coffs Harbour's marina has really focused widespread attention on the challenges that all coastal communities - including Coffs Harbour - face in managing and adapting to the changes that nature can throw at us,” he said.

"This conference will bring together cutting edge research, new ways of managing coastal processes and renowned experts under one roof. It will be a very valuable opportunity for us all to share and learn.”

Conference delegates will be given opportunities to network with politicians, scientists, academics, environmental managers and stakeholders on all aspects of coastal zone management and the major issues affecting coastal communities.

The conference will cover coastal reforms, management and planning, applying science, technology and innovation, social aspects, connected coastal systems and east coast lows.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coastal management coffs harbour east coast low novotel pacific bay resort nsw coastal conference



