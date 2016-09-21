Country Cup draw favours Coffs Harbour

IT'S ON AGAIN: Coffs Harbour will play its first McDonalds Country Cup match of the summer on November 20.

WITHOUT a ball even being bowled, Coffs Harbour's representative team has advanced through to the third round of the McDonald's Country Cup cricket competiton.

The fixture for the leading inter-association competition in the state has been released with the first round of matches being played in less than a fortnight.

Courtesy of its strong performances last summer though, Coffs Harbour has been given a free passage through the opening two rounds.

Other associations to be given the same run to the third round include Tweed, Albury/Wodonga and Murray Valley.

The local representative team isn't due to play its first Country Cup match until November 20.

That match will be played on home soil against an as yet unknown opponent.

The fixture for neighbouring associations drawn to play in the second round of the competition will see Clarence River meet Lismore and Macleay Valley host Hastings River on October 23.