31°
Sport

Countdown is on for 2017's bcu Coffs TRI

6th Feb 2017 11:30 AM
BACK AGAIN: Last year's female winner Holly Khan will return to this year's bcu Coffs TRI to try and defend her title.
BACK AGAIN: Last year's female winner Holly Khan will return to this year's bcu Coffs TRI to try and defend her title.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH little over three weeks until the bcu Coffs TRI, entries are coming in thick and fast.

Organisers encourage athletes not to delay their entry as entries to this year's triathlon may reach capacity.

Event manager Alison Fidge said this year's bcu Coffs TRI may attract record entries.

"We already have 160 more registrations compared to the same time last year,” she said.

"Most competitors enter in the last few weeks so all indications suggest we will have record numbers and may even sell out,” she said.

Last year's winners of the standard distance event, Lindsey Wall and Holly Kahn are both returning to try and defend their titles.

"This race is as good as they get and the most spectacular I have raced on,” Wall said.

"It's one of those events where it can be hard to focus on the actual race because the scenery and atmosphere is so incredible.”

With a total prize purse of $4,500 available for the top three overall male and female place getters, Village Sports expects to attract a high calibre of professional athletes.

There have already been entries received from Vietnam, England and America.

The bcu Coffs TRI includes races for children aged six and up, an enticer triathlon aimed at first-timers and the more challenging standard distance event (1.5km swim/40km cycle/10km run), for both individuals and teams.

The swim will be held in the harbour, cycling legs on closed roads and running around the Jetty foreshores.

Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI, to be held on March 4-5, close on February 26 with no late entries available on race day.

For entries, visit www.villagesports.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bcu coffs tri coffs coast sport triathlon whatson

Family's struggle: "We just want to give her the best life we can”

Family's struggle: "We just want to give her the best life we...

A lot of us arguably take for granted the simple things in life, but for ten-year-old Annika Kedzlie they have never been an option.

Entrepreneurship alive and well on the Coffs Coast

IN PROFILE: Joel Leske of Mr Intolerables.

This week's ETC Better Business column

Big Scoop of the Day: Free yogurt in Coffs Harbour

To celebrate International Frozen Yogurt Day Coffs Harbour's Yogurtland is this afternoon giving away free product until 7pm.

Can you believe it free yogurt no strings attached

Pacific Hwy traffic conditions to change with works

ROAD WORKS AHEAD: Motorists are warned to expect delays as night works begin on the Pacific Hwy, north of Macksville.

Motorists warned to expect delays on Pacific Hwy

Local Partners

Family's struggle: "We just want to give her the best life we can”

A lot of us arguably take for granted the simple things in life, but for ten-year-old Annika Kedzlie they have never been an option.

Coffs Harbour's Woman of the Year

Coffs Harbour Woman of the Year Ms Laurie Van Loo and Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser.

Coffs Harbour basketball stalwart named Woman of the Year

Countdown is on for 2017's bcu Coffs TRI

BACK AGAIN: Last year's female winner Holly Khan will return to this year's bcu Coffs TRI to try and defend her title.

Overseas athletes billed for this year's triathlon

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest My Kitchen Rules record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Renovated home opposite Brelsford Park...

1/88 Albany St, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $360,000 ...

Seldom will you find a more conveniently located property! Opposite the family friendly Brelsford Park with a level walk to Coffs Harbour CBD ensures effortless...

Prestigious apartment with phenomenal views...

10/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 4 2 2 $895,000 ...

Exclusive position and illustrious appeal, this apartment on the escarpment of Sapphire Beachfront Apartments is unparalleled in spacious apartment living.

Invest in your future!...

13 Sunnyside Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $385,000

What a great investment - a three bedroom, single garage brick and tile home situated on a manageable 332m2 (approx.) block in a quiet cul-de-sac location. The...

Simply move in and enjoy...

5 Dyer Road, Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $455,000

A meticulous renovation has just been completed and now 5 Dyer Road is ready for your occupation. Positioned in an elevated position only minutes from central...

Sapphire Beachfront Apartment...

37/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $420,000

Located on the third floor of Sapphire Beachfront Apartments to maximise the ocean and island views, this 3 bedroom apartment features large, open plan living and...

Inner City Living with Separate Studio.....

7 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $375,000

Put this property on top of your shopping list! 3 bedrooms with a detached studio, perfect for someone who wants to live in the City Centre and also work from...

The pinnacle of Woolgoolga Headland living

Lot 1 - 40 Ocean Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 5 4 2 Price Guide $1.75m...

Welcome to 40 Ocean Street, this property has been perfectly positioned on its headland allotment, in the picturesque seaside community of Woolgoolga. This...

Beachside Beauty - Family Oasis

6 Coastwatch Close, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 Auction

Set in an idyllic elevated position in this prestigious beachside enclave, the home is a short walk to the Korora Bay Beach. Brilliantly designed to capture...

Brand New, High on the Hill, Safety Beach

5 Humpback Crescent, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $569,000

With the beach & golf course down the road this brand new home is on the Market and ready for the new owners to move in. Boasting 3 living areas the home has 4...

&quot;Boambee Beauty&quot;

35 Canale Dr, Boambee 2450

House 4 2 5 $895,000

The moment you walk through the door you immediately feel at home! This immaculate 4 bedroom home is level yet elevated to catch the beautiful sea breezes &...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Rental Homes Harder To Find

HARD TO FIND: The rental market has tightened on the Coffs Coast

Rentals fall short

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!