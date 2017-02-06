Countdown is on for 2017's bcu Coffs TRI

BACK AGAIN: Last year's female winner Holly Khan will return to this year's bcu Coffs TRI to try and defend her title.

WITH little over three weeks until the bcu Coffs TRI, entries are coming in thick and fast.

Organisers encourage athletes not to delay their entry as entries to this year's triathlon may reach capacity.

Event manager Alison Fidge said this year's bcu Coffs TRI may attract record entries.

"We already have 160 more registrations compared to the same time last year,” she said.

"Most competitors enter in the last few weeks so all indications suggest we will have record numbers and may even sell out,” she said.

Last year's winners of the standard distance event, Lindsey Wall and Holly Kahn are both returning to try and defend their titles.

"This race is as good as they get and the most spectacular I have raced on,” Wall said.

"It's one of those events where it can be hard to focus on the actual race because the scenery and atmosphere is so incredible.”

With a total prize purse of $4,500 available for the top three overall male and female place getters, Village Sports expects to attract a high calibre of professional athletes.

There have already been entries received from Vietnam, England and America.

The bcu Coffs TRI includes races for children aged six and up, an enticer triathlon aimed at first-timers and the more challenging standard distance event (1.5km swim/40km cycle/10km run), for both individuals and teams.

The swim will be held in the harbour, cycling legs on closed roads and running around the Jetty foreshores.

Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI, to be held on March 4-5, close on February 26 with no late entries available on race day.

For entries, visit www.villagesports.com.au.