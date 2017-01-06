Council clears the air on that most unpleasant waft from the south

A FIRE at Coffs Harbour's England's Rd Biomass Plant last year has certainly given an unpleasant reminder of where the city's sewerage treatment plant is located.

Since the fire in July, around 130 tonnes of biosolids per week from the Coffs Harbour Water Reclamation have had to be stored in lagoons at the sewerage plant instead of being processed through the waste depot.

Southerly winds over the past week have made this unbearably noticeably across the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores and Park Beach.

The council says it has been assured by the operators of the Biomass Plant the facility will be back in operation by late March.

A spokesperson for council said normally the biosolids would break down over a number of months to become an inert and reusable material.

"Unfortunately, the biosolids added to the northern lagoon are causing an odour issue, possibly coinciding with the warmer weather in late November and early December,” the council said.

"As soon as the odour issue became apparent, council began a search for alternative outlets for the biosolids.

"Aside from the purpose-built biomass facility at Englands Rd there are very few other potential biosolid processing facilities in NSW, but an agreement has been made with a facility in Sydney and council began shipping biosolids there in mid-December.

"No new biosolids have been stored at the site since that time and additional equipment has been installed at the lagoons to help with odour control.

"We expect the odour problem to disappear within the next two weeks,” the council stated.