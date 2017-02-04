Council called to review CBD heights as highrise hotel looms

An artist's impression of the new development application for the Gordon St end of Coffs Central lodged by Gowings Pty Ltd.

COFFS Harbour councillor Keith Rhoades has called on the Coffs Harbour City Council to review its CBD height restrictions ahead of Gowings' $20.1 million high-rise hotel development seeking further consideration by the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Gowings proposes to build the 80-room hotel development on top of Coffs Central, which the company purchased as the Palms Centre in 2011 and has since renovated.

The hotel development, which was initially proposed to reach a height of 39.46-metres would stand well in excess of the 17-metre height restriction outlined for the CBD in Coffs Harbour's Local Environment Plan.

At next Thursday's council meeting, Cr Keith Rhoades has stated his intention to move the following motion:

"That council commence as a matter of urgency an Amendment to the Coffs Harbour LEP to review the height restrictions within the whole of the Coffs Harbour CBD identified area."

In December, the development was looked at by the State Government's NJRPP, which as an independent planning assessment body assesses developments deemed to be of 'state significance' or proposed above the $20 million mark.

NJRPP Chair Gary West told The Advocate at the time the planning body's decision to defer consideration on the DA was so that Coffs Harbour City Council could undertake a traffic study in the CBD so the likely impact of the high-rise hotel could be understood.

"Yes we deferred the decision, however there was clear indication from the panel members that they were willing to support the project rather than refuse it as recommended by council staff," Mr West said.

"However, to be able to assist us to make that decision, a traffic study is required."

The council has indicated the traffic study should be completed by March.

In his upcoming motion to next Thursday's council meeting, Cr Rhoades states: "Councillors may recall that late in 2016 Council had to "note" a report before it was to be considered by the Joint Regional Planning Panel on a proposed development on the corner of Harbour Drive and Gordon Street.

"Due to current regulations, Councillors had no alternative but to agree with the recommendation of that report.

"I am of the opinion a majority of Councillors would have supported that proposal had the height regulations been more in line with the application.

"It is now time to commence a review of the current height restrictions within our CBD contained in the current LEP to ensure they meet expectations."

A council staff comment to next Thursday's council meeting notes: "A review of height restrictions in the Coffs Harbour CBD would be best undertaken within a wider strategic framework to understand the community's expectations for built form in this location.

"This would take into consideration urban design principles including building height, bulk, floor space ratios and climate responsive design considerations (including sunlight and shadowing, reflection and glare).

"It is not considered ideal to address building height in isolation of a wider urban design study, or without community engagement.

The council's report noted a body of work was completed by the Urban Design Taskforce from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment in 2010, which set up the current framework for building heights within the CBD.

"This was tested with the community during the exhibition of both Coffs Harbour City LEP 2011 and Coffs Harbour LEP 2013 and associated Development Control Plans, the report to councillors noted.

"Should council resolve it is now timely to review the CBD built form restrictions, it will need to allocate budget and resources (estimated at $80,000) for a strategic assessment (including community engagement) of the urban design principles, which should apply in this locality, prior to resolving to make any given amendments to Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013 and/or Development Control Plan 2015."

Gowings Brothers reported to shareholders last financial year that it recorded a profit of $22-million bolstered by the capital profit made on the sale of long term investment in Blackmores Ltd and the revaluation upwards of the company's investment in the Pacific Coast Shopping Centre portfolio, which includes Coffs Central, Port Central and the Moonee Shopping Centre.

"The Pacific Coast Shopping Centre Portfolio continues to perform well and provide a steady source of income. Valuations remain buoyant and well supported as evidenced by recent market sales," the company told shareholders.

As far as Coffs Central is concerned Gowings holds development approval to extend the centre to create an additional 2,000m2 of retail space, which is underway off Gordon St, while the company in partnership with Coffs Harbour City Council completed an upgrade of the Harbour Dr/Gordon St intersection to improve traffic flow last year.