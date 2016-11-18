28°
News

Corey Barker faces accused bashing police in court

Chris Calcino
| 18th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Alleged police bashing victim Corey Barker and his mother Angelique Sines leave the Sydney Downing Centre courts after giving evidence against six officers accused of assaulting him and lying in court.
Alleged police bashing victim Corey Barker and his mother Angelique Sines leave the Sydney Downing Centre courts after giving evidence against six officers accused of assaulting him and lying in court. Chris Calcino

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ALLEGED police bashing victim Corey Barker has told a jury officers threatened to smash his phone and made racist remarks and rude gestures behind his mother before he was assaulted.

Mr Barker, who turns 28 on Saturday, fronted Sydney Supreme Court in the trial of six police officers accused of bashing him in custody and lying in court.

He said he was arrested after filming police "mistreating" his friends, following a domestic disturbance in January 2011.

The officers' statements claimed Mr Barker had thrown a plastic bottle at police as they attempted to arrest a man and a woman and that after his arrest, Mr Barker had hit Senior Constable David Ryan Hill in the face.

Mr Barker said he never threw anything, but was still charged for throwing a missile at police.

He said his first memory of being in the Ballina police station was Constable Luke Christopher Mewing demanding the code for the phone he used to film the incident.

"He came and demanded the code for the phone, and I knew the code but I wasn't going to give it to him," Mr Barker told the court.

He said Mewing threatened to "smash your phone on the ground" if he did not tell him the password.

"I just said, 'Well, I'm not going to give you the code," Mr Barker said.

He added withholding it made him feel he had "a bit of power on my side".

Mr Barker admitted he was agitated while kept in a holding cell and was hitting the clear plastic wall.

He claimed officers "made derogatory terms" about his race.

The court was previously read a statement from Sergeant Robert Campbell McCubben in which he recalled Mr Barker's mother coming into the station.

Mr Mewing said Mr Barker called his mother a "useless f**king c**t" and was acting aggressively towards her, so he asked her to leave.

Mr Barker's account was very different.

He told the court he was calm and thought "Yes, I'm saved" when he saw his mother walk into the station.

But two officers standing behind her made rude gestures behind her back, stopping when she turned around to look, Mr Barker said.

He said he became agitated and started banging the plastic wall again, and officers told his mother her presence was "making me worse and she needs to leave".

Mr Barker said he complied when officers later asked him to put his hands behind his back so he could be handcuffed, but nothing happened so he turned around.

"They told me to turn back around so they could handcuff me... I obliged," he testified.

"I didn't get handcuffed again, the door just opened and officers grabbed me by the arms."

CCTV footage played in court showed Mr Barker being walked into another room with his hands behind his back before being taken to the ground by police, handcuffed and dragged face down towards the cells.

It did not appear to show him punch Mr Hill.

The officer's defence barrister, Emmanuel Kerkyasharian, told the court on Monday the CCTV footage was a time-lapse video and captured only about one-third of what actually occurred.

Mr Barker said he had been pushed forward, stumbled and was then "swarmed by officers" who were "running at me from each direction".

"I was just thrown everywhere, I ended up hitting a table and the ground, but then I had a lot of weight on me," he said.

He recalled "my face and head hurting, and my hands hurting quite a lot".

"I just surrendered it and the next minute I was being dragged," he said.

A recording of an intercepted phone call between Snr Const Mark Woolven and his lawyer was also played in court.

Mr Woolven can be heard saying CCTV footage made it "quite evident" Mr Barker did not punch Mr Hill and it was "friendly fire".

"I saw someone hit a police officer and I naturally thought it was him," the recording stated.

"But it turned out it wasn't him, I think it was friendly fire from another police officer trying restrain him."

Mr Hill, Mr Mewing, Const Ryan Charles Eckersley and Probationary Constable Lee David Walmsley have been charged with assault, trying to pervert the course of justice and lying in court.

Mr Woolven and Sgt Robert Campbell McCubben are charged with trying to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Barker will take the witness stand again on Friday.

ARM NEWSDESK

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  assault ballina police corey barker court mark woolven police police bashing

Corey Barker faces accused bashing police in court

Corey Barker faces accused bashing police in court

ALLEGED police bashing victim Corey Barker has told a court officers threatened to smash his phone, made racist remarks and made rude gestures behind his mother

  • News

  • 18th Nov 2016 6:00 AM

Police seize ice, cannabis and thousands in cash

MAN ARRESTED: Police arrest man and seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

Thousands of dollars in drug deals seized by police

Guilty bar brawler loses attempt to sue over arrest

Man arrested after violent brawl fails in bid to sue the state

Railway station upgrade set to start

Construction will start on an upgrade of the Coffs Harbour Railway Station in coming weeks.

Contractor named for Coffs Harbour railway station upgrade

Local Partners

Asylum seekers: Mayor says you're welcome in Byron

ASYLUM seekers arriving in Australia may be able to find a safe haven in Byron Shire, if Mayor has his way.

One very baked potato on Pound Street

A very baked potato on Pound Street after it caught on fire early Saturday morning

No more baked potatoes this Jacaranda Festival

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

A New Zealand Music Award winner and popular R&B singer has hit out at the ceremony, refusing to accept an award and accusing organisers of racism.

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

Singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Unique Design, Immaculate Presentation, Beachside Location

3/22 Brunswick Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $439,000

Walking distance to 3 great beaches as well as cafes, bowling club, surf club and major shopping centre. Fast growing lifestyle/tourist hub with quality new...

Coastal Home In Sought After Location

2 Fuller Street, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 5 2 2 $830,000

Located in one of the most sought after beachside area on the Coffs Harbour Coast within walking distance to pristine swimming and surfing beaches, this well...

Stunning Beachside Lifestyle

85 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 1 $639,000

If it's beachside lifestyle you are after then this immaculate property is perfect being just a short stroll to the beautiful shores of Corindi Beach. From the...

Wow! This will make you go mâ¦mmmm!

85 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 2 2 $495,000

Combine functional design with fantastic good taste and what do you getâ¦.a simply sensational home, just a mere 2 years young! The wonderfully crisp, clean...

Prepare yourself to be surprised...this is exceptional value for such a neat home!

38 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Positioned handsomely on an elevated block, this Harbour Design home has been finished to the highest standard and offers an impressive list of inclusions.

&quot;Acres Close To Beach&quot;

3 Coral Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 1 8 $519,000

This historic homestead was built around 1886 by the Casson family who ran the mail coach between Woolgoolga and Grafton. Over the years the home has been...

School &amp; Surf beach Down the road

73 Blackbutt Ave, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 1 $405,000

Boasting, modern, spacious kitchen with gas cooktop & main living where you can sit back and relax, overlooking the undercover entertaining deck with its beautiful...

Perfect Family Home

64-66 Centenary Drive, Clarenza 2460

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in the sought after area of Clarenza on the outskirts of Grafton you will find this spacious brick home set back from the road on 2.5 acres, with plenty...

Beach Home with Upside

51 Bluff Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This character filled beach home has abundant size and future potential. This elevated position collects gentle sea breezes on the southern deck. It is a solidly...

Brand New, High on the Hill, Safety Beach

5 Humpback Crescent, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

With the beach & golf course down the road this brand new home is on the Market and ready for the new owners to move in. Boasting 3 living areas the home has 4...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Prestige Korora home sells

SOLD: This Korora property has sold for $2.075-million

Prestige Korora home sells

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!