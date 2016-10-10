Construction boom cements business growth

The Coffs Coast will need an additional 19,000 homes, forecast has found, to house a growing population over the next two decades.

AS PLANS for countless new homes in the Coffs Harbour region begin to take shape, local businesses are set to reap the rewards.

A Coffs Harbour City Council plan predicts there will be anywhere from 11,000 to 13,000 homes built within the region over the next 20 years.

This information comes as no surprise to suppliers and construction companies across the city who felt the build-up for several years.

ABC Brick Sales owner Andrew Mills says: "It's really exciting to see such huge growth around the Coffs Harbour area.”

The Mills family has been in Coffs Harbour 18 years operating under Mills Bricks and Pavers until 2008 when they changed to ABC Brick Sales.

"The increase in construction projects across a variety of sectors is obviously great for us and the industry in general.

"In particular I'm excited to see Coffs Harbour grow, the changes will be phenomenal and it will only bring more visitors down this way.”