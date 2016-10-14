21°
Confusion: Is greyhound track development still banned?

Chris Calcino
| 14th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
Footage shows a possum being used as live bait for a greyhound.
Footage shows a possum being used as live bait for a greyhound. contributed

CONFLICTING accounts have been given on whether greyhound tracks on Crown land will be sold off to developers or remain in public hands.

Labor MP Adam Searle explicitly asked if, given reports of "developers circling Grafton and Casino tracks", the NSW Government would rule out selling any tracks on Crown land to private interests.

Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair told parliament the courses would remain in the public purse.

"The government has consistently stated that Crown land used for greyhound racing would only be used for open space, sporting or other suitable community uses," he said.

"There are no sales or other forms of development planned or expected for Crown land currently used for greyhound racing.

"If there are any changes to the need for Crown land to provide for greyhound racing, the government will work with the community, local councils, the greyhound racing regulator and racing clubs to find new sporting or community uses for greyhound racetracks located on Crown land, including Wentworth Park."

A Racing NSW spokesman the same day suggested the public-use rule, created before Premier Mike Baird reversed his greyhound racing ban, no longer stood.

"It will be decided through the Morris Iemma panel in consultation with the industry," he said.

NSW is home to 34 greyhound tracks and several will have to be closed under tough new conditions the industry will have to meet if the sport is to continue.

